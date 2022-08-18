On This Day: West Indies' batting failure helped England win Test in two days

The fourth Test of the five-match series between England and West Indies in 2000 made its way into the history book for turning out to be one of the shortest encounters that has ever been played. Windies' batting collapse was solely responsible for this.

The two teams came into the Headingley Test with the series standing at 1-1. While West Indies won the first game by an innings and 93 runs, England made a comeback in the second Test by registering a two-wicket victory. The third match at Manchester could not give any result.

Coming to the fourth Test, West Indies skipper Jimmy Adams won the toss and elected to bat first. Except for Ramnaresh Sarwan’s unbeaten 82-ball 59 and Ridley Jacobs’ 57-ball 35, there was no notable contribution to the scoresheet. The fiery bowling attack of Darren Gough and Craig White made the West Indies innings wrap up for 172. Craig White became the highest wicket-taker with five scalps to his name, while Darren Gough assisted him well by picking up three crucial wickets.

In reply, England posted 272 runs powered by the half-centuries from Michael Vaughan (76 off 132 balls) and Graeme Hick (59 off 95 balls). Among others, Graham Thorpe played a solid innings of 46. From the West Indies, Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh got four wickets each. Though there was just a 100-run lead, the Islanders failed miserably in their second innings.

No Caribbean batter managed to breach the 20-run mark, while as many as five of them left the crease for a golden duck. Skipper Jimmy Adams topped the list by scoring 19 runs. It was only the second day of the five-day action when the visitors got bundled out for 61 runs seeing England clinch victory by an innings and 39 runs. Pacer Andrew Caddick was the main man behind the destruction and scalped five wickets. Notably, Darren Dough shone again and took four wickets in his second spell of the game.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.