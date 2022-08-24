On This Day: Shaheen Afridi’s maiden 10-wicket haul leads Pakistan to massive win over West Indies

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi showed his class as he bagged 10 wickets to bowl out West Indies and seal the second Test at Sabina Park in Jamaica on this day a year ago. With this win, the series ended at 1-1.

The left-arm seamer claimed 4 for 43 and added to his first innings figures of 6 runs for 51 runs in the first innings. On the last day, West Indies were bundled out for 219 as Pakistan clinched the match by 109 runs.

It was always going to be a steep climb for West Indies after they started their final day proceedings from an overnight score of 49/1. They still needed 280 runs to win the match. The Caribbean side lost four wickets in the morning session and were struggling at 113 for 5 with Hasan Ali claiming the wickets of Nkrumah Bonner and Roston Chase.

Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who resumed from 17 runs, was dismissed in the second over after lunch when he cut Nauman Ali straight to point. There was some resistance shown by the duo of Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers, but it ended at tea and the writing was on the wall.

Mayers scored 32 before being dismissed and Jason Holder emerged as the top scorer for the hosts with 47. Shaheen cleaned up the tail and was adjudged Player of the Match as well as of the series.

“It was tough because it was really hot out there but we delivered together as a team bowling unit,” Shaheen said at the end of the Test.

It was a good victory for Pakistan after West Indies snatched an absolute thriller in the first Test when they beat the visitors by one wicket.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.