On this day: Sachin Tendulkar smashes first of 49 ODI centuries, against Australia in 1994

Sachin Tendulkar, who made his international debut in 1989, had to wait almost five years to score his maiden One Day International (ODI) hundred.

Opening the innings for India against Australia in the third match of the Singer World Series 1994 at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo in Sri Lanka, Tendulkar smashed 110 off 130 balls before getting bowled off Craig McDermott.

The Australian bowlers found it difficult to get going against the little man as he scored his first fifty in just 43 balls.

Tendulkar and Manoj Prabhakar walked out to open the batting after India elected to bat and they did a decent job, adding 87 for the first wicket. Tendulkar played the major role in the stand, playing some beautiful cover drives, flicks and lofted shots over the mid on region for boundaries. With wickets tumbling every now and then at the other end, he had to curtail his aggression. The last seven of Indian batsmen couldn't even get to double digits as India ended up with 246/8 in their 50 overs.

Tendulkar scored a wonderful 110, which was also his first century in the format. It took him 78 games to finally reach the first of the many hundreds he would score in ODIs in an unmatched career. Not to forget, he went on to score 48 more and in total 100 hundred in his international career.

Courtesy of the hundred and good bowling, India beat Australia by 31 runs and later, went on to win the series as well.