On this day: Sachin Tendulkar made history by scoring first double century in men's ODI cricket

  • FP Trending
  • February 24th, 2021
  • 12:57:40 IST

On 24 February, 2010, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar made history by becoming the first player in men's ODI cricket to score a double-century.

The match was against South Africa in Gwalior and Tendulkar put on a stellar performance against a bowling line-up of Dayle Steyn, Wayne Parnell, Charl Langeveldt and Jacques Kallis.

Tendulkar smashed 200 off 147 balls, which included 25 fours and three sixes.

Batting first, India scored 401-3 in 50 overs and in reply, South Africa were bowled out for 248.

At 36, Tendulkar, with his ODI double century, broke the previous highest individual score of 194 by Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry and Pakistan's Saeed Anwar.

After Tendulkar, five more cricketers in men's ODI cricket breached the 200-run mark. Rohit Sharma scored three double-centuries in ODIs, and he also holds the record of highest individual score in an ODI – 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Incidentally, five years after Tendulkar's knock, on the exact same date, Chris Gayle joined the club when he played an explosive knock of 215 off just 147 balls against Zimbabwe. This was the first double century knock in a World Cup.

Updated Date: February 24, 2021 12:57:40 IST

Tags:

