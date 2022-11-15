On this day in 2013, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’, stepped onto the 22-yard pitch at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to bat for one final time in international cricket, when India took on West Indies in the second Test.

It was Day two of the Test match in Mumbai, and West Indies had been bowled out for 182 after Pragyan Ojha’s five-wicket haul helped hosts restrict the visitors.

Openers Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan helped India off to a strong start in their first innings, forging a 77-run stand before the hosts lost Dhawan in the 14th over. It was not long before they lost Vijay too, who was dismissed just two deliveries after Dhawan.

In came at No 4, Sachin Tendulkar to bat for one final time in international cricket. He received a rousing reception from the crowd at Wankhede Stadium, and impressed once again, scoring 74 off 118 balls. His 15-minute knock consisted of 12 fours. Tendulkar was eventually dismissed by Narsingh Deonarine in the 48th over, having forged a 144-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara.

India eventually went on to win the match by an innings and 126 runs, as well as the series 2-0. Tendulkar ended the Test series with 84 runs from two matches.

Coincidentally, 15 November was the same day Tendulkar made his debut against Pakistan back in 1989. As Tendulkar has played a pivotal role in the development of Indian cricket, to mark the special day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a post celebrating the cricketer on their official Twitter handle.

The Master Blaster’s personality and aura on the field were enough to frighten any top bowler during his days.

In his very first appearance, Tendulkar failed to showcase his class and talent for a long period. He left for the pavilion in the first innings for just 15 runs off 24 balls and did not get an opportunity to bat in the second innings. However, it was just the beginning of his legacy. The India legend concluded his final knock with a half-century registering 74 runs off 118 deliveries.

The little master holds nearly every major batting record including the most runs in Test and ODI cricket, the most hundreds in both formats, and the mind-numbing 100 international centuries in total.

Looking at his ODI career, he had to face some hurdles at the beginning of his career. But after being assigned to open against New Zealand in 1994 and smashing 82 runs in 49 balls, he established his place at the top of the order and went on to become one of the greatest openers of all time.

Additionally, during his six World Cup appearances between 1992 and 2011, Tendulkar appeared two times in the final in 2003 and 2011. On that magical night on 2 April 2011, the most-awaited day finally came as he lifted the prestigious ICC World Cup trophy, offering him the perfect farewell in front of his home crowd at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.