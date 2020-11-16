On This Day: Sachin Tendulkar draws curtains on long international career, relive farewell speech at Wankhede

The full text of Sachin Tendulkar's farewell speech after his 200th and last Test match

"Friends please settle down, I'll get more emotional. It's hard to believe my wonderful journey is coming to an end, my life between 22 yards for 24 years has come to an end. I've a list of names to thank. The first is my father, who passed away in 1999. Without his guidance, I wouldn't be standing in front of you. He said 'chase your dreams, don't give up, the path will be difficult.' I miss him today.

My mom, I don't know how she managed a naughty child like me. She just prayed and prayed from the day I started playing the game. For four years I stayed with my uncle and aunt when in school, they treated me like their own son. My eldest brother Nitin doesn't like to talk much but he said, whatever you do, I know you will give 100%. My first cricket bat was presented to me by my sister Savita. She still continues to fast while I bat.

Ajit my brother - we have lived this dream together, he sacrificed his career for me — he took me to Achrekar sir first. Even last night he called me to discuss my dismissal. Even when I'm not playing we will still be discussing technique. If that hadn't happened, I would have been a lesser cricketer.