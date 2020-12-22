On This Day: Rohit Sharma hits fastest T20I hundred against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma played one of the best innings of his life when he smashed 100 in just 35 balls, becoming the fastest man alongside David Miller, to hit a T20 ton.
India played Sri Lanka at Holkar stadium in Indore and batting first, India posted a mammoth 260/5 at the end of 20 overs.
Rohit Sharma was the chief architect of the damage inflicted upon Sri Lanka, finishing with 118 off 43 deliveries, that included 12 fours and 10 sixes.
100 off 35 balls....
ON THIS DAY....in 2017....Rohit Sharma lit up the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, with a ferocious display of hitting
35 balls remains the fastest T20 ton to this day...... pic.twitter.com/nU19dV2AvZ
— Rob Moody (@robelinda2) December 22, 2020
Rohit, who was captaining India in the game and the three-match series, scored runs all around the park. He was especially brilliant on the on-side, in the mid-wicket region, scoring the most runs in that area.
The innings saw a lot of pulls and lofted drives for six over sweeper cover and extra cover boundary as Sri Lankans struggled for answers on a belter of a batting track at Holkar.
KL Rahul, who opened with Rohit in that innings, was the second-best India batter, making 89 off 49. In reply, Sri Lankans were bowled out for 172. India sealed the series with the win and went on to make the clean sweep in third T20I.
