On This Day: MS Dhoni leads India to maiden World T20 win with memorable triumph over Pakistan

On 24 September 2007, India scripted a new era in the history of sports. The Indian cricket team, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, won the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup on this day 13 years back. India won the match against arch-rivals Pakistan by five runs at The Wanderers in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The victory was significant as it was Indian cricket team's first major limited-overs' trophy since India's 1983 World Cup victory.

India won the toss and opted to bat first. The team lost opener Yusuf Pathan and No 3 Robin Uthappa within the first six overs. Pacer Umar Gul took the wickets of Yuvraj and Dhoni. The high octane match saw Gautam Gambhir stand out with a crucial knock of 75 off 54 balls, striking eight fours and two sixes while Rohit Sharma's late flurry helped India to a total of 157.

When it came to bowling, RP Singh took wickets of Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez and Kamran Akmal. Batsman Imran Nazir made 21 runs off Sreesanth's first over smashing two fours and two sixes. However, he was run out which was a turning point in the match.

Younis Khan made 24 runs and while the then Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik made eight runs off 17 balls. Shahid Afridi was dismissed for a golden duck. Misbah ul-Haq came to the pitch and hit three massive sixes off Harbhajan Singh.

With one wicket in hand, Pakistan were in need of 13 runs in the last over. The last over of the nail-biting match was pacer by Joginder Sharma. Misbah smashed a six on the third ball of the over.

Next ball, Misbah tried to hit over short fine-leg but it ended up straight into the hands of Sreesanth. India registered a memorable win by five runs.

The historic day is still fresh in the minds of cricket lovers and players.

International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted a picture of Dhoni rejoicing after winning the T20 World Cup. "#OnThisDay in 2007, India clinched the inaugural ICC @T20WorldCup after an exciting final against arch-rivals Pakistan," read the post.

🎙️ "In the air, Sreesanth takes it!"#OnThisDay in 2007, India clinched the inaugural ICC @T20WorldCup 🏆 after an exciting final against arch-rivals Pakistan 💥#T20TakesOff: Watch extended highlights of the 🔥 #INDvPAK clash 👇 — ICC (@ICC) September 24, 2020

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared a link of the video of the last over of India vs Pakistan 2007 T20 World Cup match. It wrote, "#OnThisDay in 2007, #TeamIndia created history as they lifted the maiden ICC World T20 trophy."

#OnThisDay in 2007, #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 created history as they lifted the maiden ICC World T20 trophy. 🏆👏 Here’s the nail-biting final over from that thrilling clash 📽️👇https://t.co/lKRtdua2Sc pic.twitter.com/xRUbISYJ2M — BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2020

Virender Sehwag shared a photo of the Men in Blue rejoicing after winning the cup. "13 years ago, since we created history and became the winners of the first ever World T20. And the reception that we received in Mumbai on return, wow, that is what one plays for," he wrote.

13 years ago, since we created history and became the winners of the first ever World T20. And the reception that we received in Mumbai on return, wow, that is what one plays for. pic.twitter.com/8RA9jEgFTa — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2020

Spinner Harbhajan Singh also tweeted about their victory 13 years ago and wrote, "CHAMPIONS 13 yrs ago.. feels like yesterday #worldcupT20."

🇮🇳 CHAMPIONS 🇮🇳 13 yrs ago.. feels like yesterday #worldcupT20 pic.twitter.com/c9Ln6caO6z — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 24, 2020

The team was accorded a grand welcome on their return, and within a year, the Indian Premier League (IPL) came along to change the face of cricket forever.