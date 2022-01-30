On this day: Kapil Dev equalled Richard Hadlee's record of 431 Test wickets in 1994

Former Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev recorded a special day in his career on 30 January, 1994, when he equalled Sir Richard Hadlee’s world record of 431 Test wickets in Bangalore.

The Indian cricketer achieved this feat during his 130th Test match, which was against Sri Lanka. India scored 541 runs in the first innings, and dismissed Sri Lanka for 231, leading to a follow-on by the team. Sri Lanka displayed a mediocre performance in the second innings.

Kapil Dev was chasing Richard Hadlee’s record of the highest number of Test wickets in history. Kapil Dev dismissed Sri Lankan batsman Don Anurasiri, with Azharuddin taking the catch. The crowd roared as Kapil Dev equalled Hadlee's figure of 431 Test wickets.

The Test was won by India with an innings and 95 runs. Captain Azharuddin was declared man of the match but he handed over his award to Kapil Dev. The feat was even more momentous as it was achieved on Martyrs’ Day.

Later on, in the third Test at Ahmedabad, Kapil Dev dismissed Sri Lankan cricketer Hashan Tilkaratne with Sanjay Majrekar taking the catch at forward short-leg. Kapil Dev took the number one spot that day, 8 February, 1994, surpassing Richard Hadlee’s record and became the first cricketer to have snared 432 test wickets.

India celebrated Kapil Dev’s monumental record by releasing 432 balloons and through a one-minute standing ovation.

Sir Richard Hadlee had also congratulated Kapil Dev for his marvelous performance and said that it was a very special moment for world cricket.

Sir Richard Hadlee made a world record of 431 wickets in 1990, during the first Test against India at Christchurch. He achieved this milestone in 86 Tests while Kapil Dev got to 432 wickets in his 130th Test.

All-rounder Kapil Dev was a vital cog in the Indian cricket team and during his career, his prime contribution was leading India to victory in the 1983 World Cup final against West Indies.

