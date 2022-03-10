On this day: India won World Championship of Cricket by beating Pakistan at MCG in 1985

37 years ago, it was on this day that India defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets in the final of the Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket to lift the trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Till now, India has registered four historic triumphs in ODI cricket which include the 1983 World Cup, the 2011 World Cup, the 2013 Champions Trophy and the memorable win in 1985, when the country clinched the World Championship of Cricket trophy.

All seven Test-playing nations participated in the World Championship of Cricket that was played in Australia during February-March 1985.

It was on 10 March, 1985, that India won the final match against Pakistan and added a golden chapter in the rich cricketing history of the country with a convincing win.

Gavaskar, the captain, batted at No 6, and only had to bat twice in the tournament. Shastri and Srikkanth bossing it upfront, Vengsarkar, Amarnath and a young Azhar to follow. Kapil, Binny, Siva and Sadanand Viswanath, a livewire behind the stumps.

India had won all three group matches defeating Pakistan by 6 wickets, England by 86 runs and Australia by 8 wickets. India defeated New Zealand, whereas Pakistan beat West Indies, in the semi-finals.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in the final.

Pakistan did not begin well and the team was soon reduced to 33 for four in the 12th over, courtesy Kapil Dev and Chetan Sharma. Pakistan captain Javed Miandad and Imran Khan tried to restore the innings with 48 and 35 runs respectively but the team only managed to set India a target of 177.

Kapil Dev and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan were the pick of Indian bowlers who took 3 wickets each and put brakes on Pakistan batters.

Meanwhile, in reply, India reached the target comfortably with eight wickets in the bank. A century partnership between the swashbuckling Krishnamachari Srikkanth and the steady Ravi Shastri created the base of India’s chase. The openers added a collective 103, before Srikkanth was bowled by Imran Khan for 67. Mohammad Azharuddin then put up a good show in the middle order with an attractive 25 off 26 balls while Dilip Vengsarkar played his part with an unbeaten 18.

With 63 runs, Ravi Shastri remained not out and India sealed the deal and cruised to an 8-wicket win.

Ravi Shastri was declared Player of the Tournament for his all-round show and won an Audi car, while India won prize money amounting to £22,500 for winning the tournament.

