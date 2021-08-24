On this day: India win first-ever Test series in England at The Oval in 1971

As India continues their Test series in England, it’s worth remembering the day of 24 August 1971. On this day, India won its first Test series in England, at the Oval stadium 50 years ago. The Board of Cricket Control India (BCCI) commemorated the event by releasing a clip of current team coach Ravi Shastri remembering his memories of the epic series.

Under the captaincy of Ajit Wadekar, the Indian team won both the Test match at the Oval and clinched the three-match series 1-0.

A special series win 👏

A new chapter in Indian cricket history 🙌 As we celebrate 5⃣0⃣ years of #TeamIndia's historic 1971 Test series win in England, Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc reminisces his memories of that epic series. 🔝 👍 Full video 🎥 👇https://t.co/64rke20QF6 pic.twitter.com/PJghyG9mTQ — BCCI (@BCCI) August 24, 2021

The first and second Tests of India’s 1971 tour of England had ended in a draw. The Oval was the only opportunity to register a win.

Led by talented batsmen like Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Sardesai, and Gundappa Viswanath, the Indian team boasted of an enviable line-up. The bowling department was no less brilliant. Bishan Singh Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwath Chandrashekhar and S Venkataraghavan were instrumental in helping India win the match.

Sunil Gavaskar had said in an interview that despite a rough start, the team was “brought back into the game by Chandra’s bowling and Wadekar’s shrewd captaincy”. The former batsman revealed that the previous tour of West Indies had been beneficial for the team, enabling them to hold “our nerve on the final day to triumph at the Oval.”

The Indian team, through some brilliant bowling by Eknath Solkar and Bedi, bundled out England for a total of 355. The Indian team, in reply, were bowled out for 284, allowing a slim lead of 71 to the English team.

But the Indian bowlers did not disappoint, getting England out for a total of 101.

With a score of 173 needed to win the Test match, India cruised to an easy win by four wickets. It also won them the Test series, remaining one of their most memorable wins ever.