On this day in 2020: Bangladesh beat India in final to lift maiden ICC U19 World Cup trophy

On this day, in 2020, Bangladesh’s junior team created history by winning their maiden ICC U19 World Cup after beating defending champions India by three-wickets in the summit clash.

The big final was played on 9 February at Potchefstroom, South Africa, and marked Bangladesh’s first-ever global cricket title.

Bangladesh elected to field first after captain Akbar Ali won the toss. Indian batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma put together a solid 94-run stand for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed at 38.

Jaiswal continued on his merry way and showed why he was one to watch out for in the future, by cracking a fine 88 off 121 balls. He was then dismissed by left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam, which proved to be a turning point.

Jaiswal’s dismissal triggered a collapse as India lost seven wickets for just 21 runs in 7.4 overs. The four-time winners were bowled out for 177 in the 48th over. Islam bagged two wickets, conceding 31 runs in his quota of 10 overs. Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Avishek Das picked two and three wickets respectively.

In the following innings, Bangladesh began the chase with openers Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan. Their partnership added 50 runs in under 9 overs as Emon’s free-flowing strokes provided Bangladesh with a splendid start. However, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi entered the scene and Hasan was bowled out for 17. Mahmud Hassan Joy was the next to be bamboozled by Bishnoi followed by Towhid Hridoy and Shahadat Hossein. Bishnoi had reduced Bangladesh to 65 for 4 by the 17th over.

Left-arm seamer Sushant Mishra then got a couple of wickets to put India in control. Bangladesh were 102 for six and in desperate need for a partnership. It came through Parvez Hossain Emon and captain Akbar Ali. They added 41 runs for the seventh wicket. Dealing with a hamstring issue, opener Emon was bowled at 47 by Jaiswal and Rakibul Hasan then joined Akbar Ali.

The two batters scored the remaining runs as Bangladesh achieved a historic win via Duckworth-Lewis method. Rakibul Hasan and Akbar Ali remained unbeaten after making 9 runs in 25 balls and a solid 43 off 77 deliveries respectively.

India’s batting wilted under pressure as Bangladesh’s bowling attack shot the defending champions and took the Tiger Cubs to a stunning three-wicket win.

Ali was declared Player or the Match while India’s Jaiswal was given the title of Player of the Series for his brilliant batting performance.

The defending champions played a great tournament but it was Bangladesh who shocked the cricketing world with their first-ever ICC title at any level.

