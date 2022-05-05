On this day in 2019: Shai Hope and John Campbell put up highest ODI opening partnership against Ireland

On 5 May 2019, the West Indian opening pair of John Campbell and Shai Hope rewrote an ODI world record by putting on the highest first-wicket partnership in the 50-over format of cricket against Ireland during the first game of the Tri-Nation Series in Dublin.

The feat also marked the second-highest partnership for any wicket. They fell only seven runs short of the record made by another Caribbean pair Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels. They were on the verge of another historic feat as they came within touching distance of becoming the first opening pair to bat through the entire 50 overs of an innings.

Campbell and Hope also became the second pair opener in the world to both register scores of 150-plus individually after the Kiwi duo — Brendon McCullum and James Marshall.

The duo batted for 47 overs at the crease and registered a mammoth 365 runs on the board. After a slow starter at the initial phase, both batters also successfully fetched their personal bests as John Campbell put up 179 runs off 137 balls and Shai Hope played a 170-run knock facing 152 deliveries.

While Campbell’s innings was decorated by 15 boundaries and six maximums, Hope’s knock was laced with 22 boundaries and a couple of sixes. The duo were separated in the 48th over bowled by the Irish pacer Barry McCarthy. After their dismissal, Darren Bravo and Jason Holder steered the remaining innings and helped West Indies to reach their second-highest ODI total — 381 runs.

With Ireland coming to chase down an improbable 382 runs, Kemar Roach and Sheldon Cottrell reduced them to 21 for 3 in the first five overs of their innings. Kevin O’Brien was the only batter to leave an impression from the Ireland side. The right-handed batter top-scored with a 77-ball 68. The Caribbean bowling unit dismissed the Irish batting lineup for 185 runs and snatched a comfortable 196-run victory bowling only 35 overs.

