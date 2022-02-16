On This Day in 2019: Kusal Perera's stunning 153 not out helps Sri Lanka beat South Africa in thriller

Three years ago, it was on this day that Sri Lanka batter Kusal Perera hit an unbeaten 153 in the first Test against South Africa and led his team to a stunning one-wicket victory in the two-match series.

The match, which was held in Durban, saw Sri Lanka chase a daunting target of 304 and win the series 1-0. Perera and Vishwa Fernando put on a record-breaking 10th wicket stand and took the see-sawing Test match to an incredible finale. The partnership was the highest 10th wicket stand in a successful run chase in first-class cricket. Together, the duo added unbeaten 78 runs to rescue the Sri Lankan team and take them past the finish line.

The match began with Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne winning the toss and electing to field first. The hosts were bowled out for 235 in the first innings with top-scorer Quinton de Kock hitting 80 and Temba Bavuma making 47 runs.

South Africa fought back and bundled the Sri Lankans out for 191. The visiting team got its top-scorers in Perera and Karunaratne who made 51 and 30 respectively. While only two more - Lasith Embuldeniya (24) and Dhananjaya de Silva (23) - reaching double-figures.

South Africa stuttered at the start of the second innings but captain Faf du Plessis led the way, hitting 90 and Quinton de Kock carried over the good form and scored 55 to help the Proteas set a competitive target. Dean Elgar (35) and Aiden Markram (28) were the other valuable contributors. South Africa scored 259 in their second innings giving Sri Lanka 304-run target.

Chasing the target, Sri Lanka got off to a steady start but then stuttered and were reduced to 52/3. Perera then took over the mantle and stabilised the proceedings somewhat adding 58 with Oshada Fernando for the fourth wicket and then 96 with Dhananjaya de Silva. However Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Perera held for at one end and was on 86 when he was joined by Vishwa Fernando. The left-handed batter then reached three figures. It was Perera’s second century in a Test in just 146 deliveries in the 74th over of the fourth innings. Perera hit a splendid six and crossed his highest score of 112 and took Sri Lanka past 250 with 52 runs needed to win.

Perera continued with his sensational performance and hit 120. Sri Lanka now seemed close to victory as it required only 42 runs to win the match.

In the 83rd over of the match, Perera smacked a six over deep mid-wicket off the fourth ball to bring the deficit down to just 23 runs. By now, Fernando had also scored 5 runs from 23 balls. The left-hander smashed another two sixes off the next two overs from Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada.

In the third ball of the 86th over, Perera hit his 12th boundary and finished the match to pull off one of the most incredible Test wins ever. Fernando faced 27 deliveries and Perera led a brilliant partnership that spanned almost 16 overs.

Vishwa Fernando and Kusal Perera’s 78-run last-wicket was a record in Sri Lankan Test cricket, giving the team a sensational victory. The previous highest last-wicket stand to win a Test was 57 made by Pakistan’s Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mushtaq Ahmed in 1994 at Karachi against Australia.

Perera’s impeccable 153 off 200 balls, which included 12 fours and five sixes gained accolades worldwide and was his highest score in 15 Tests. He was also named the man of the match for his brilliant effort. His innings will stay fresh for a long time in memories of not just the Sri Lankan fans but the entire cricketing world. It was one of the greatest innings of all time.