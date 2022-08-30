On this day in 2016: Alex Hales' 171 fires England to record-breaking 444/3

On this day in 2016, England flexed their batting might when they smashed Pakistan to amass a then world-record 444 for the loss of 3 wickets in Trent Bridge in ODI innings. The Eoin Morgan-led side smashed the previous record of 443 for 9 that was set by Sri Lanka against the Netherlands at Amstelveen in 2006.

England’s total of 444/3 remained the highest total in ODIs till 2018 when they themselves broke it by scoring 481/6 against Australia in Nottingham. England once again broke the world record for the highest total in ODIs in 2022 by smashing 498/8 against the Netherlands in Amstelveen.

In 2016, on an absolute batting beauty in Nottingham and under clear skies, England batted first and had an absolute party. The tone was set by their opener Alex Hales who went on to score 171 off 122 balls. It was then the highest score by an England batter in ODI cricket as it beat a 23-year-old record set by Robin Smith, who had scored 167.

England screamed past their previous highest total of 408 for nine that they posted against New Zealand in 2015. Captain Eoin Morgan raced to his half-century off 24 balls and he shared blitzing partnership with Jos Buttler that was worth 161. However, Hales shone brighter than the bright sun as he hit 4 sixes and 22 fours in his 122-ball knock to power England’s efforts.

Jos Buttler did not want to miss out as he went on to flay six sixes and three fours and raced to his half-century and finished 90 not out off 51 balls while Eoin Morgan was unbeaten on 57.

It was a forgettable day in the field for Pakistan as Wahab Riaz recorded the second-worst bowling figures in an ODI. The left-arm pacer conceded 110 runs from 10 overs and was just behind Australia’s Mick Lewis, who had conceded 113 runs off his 10 overs against South Africa during that famous match in Johannesburg back in 2006.

In response, Pakistan were knocked over for 275 as none of their batters got time to settle in. Sharjeel Khan tried his best with a half-century but did not get any support from the other end. Mohammad Amir hit his stride as a batter as he creamed 58 off 28 balls but the task was never within reach for the visitors.

