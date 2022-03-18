On this Day in 2013: Powered by Dhawan’s record-breaking ton, India defeated Australia in Mohali

On this day in 2013, India beat Australia in Mohali powered by opener Shikhar Dhawan's record-breaking fastest century on debut in Test cricket.

The left-handed batter gave a rock-solid performance in the third Test played against Australia by reaching his hundred off just 85 balls in the first innings.

The southpaw went on to make a blistering 187 in that innings and his flamboyant knock helped India win the match by six wickets. Dhawan’s knock was laced with 33 stunning boundaries and 2 sixes. He scored at a strike rate of 107.47.

In the third Test against Australia in Mohali, Michael Clarke won the toss and elected to bat first. Mitchell Starc smashed 99 and Steve Smith hit 92 to help Australia score 408 runs in the first innings.

Dhawan and Murali Vijay then walked out to bat for India and together, the openers put on a brilliant 289-run stand. This was also the highest ever opening partnership in India-Australia Tests and the Indian duo surpassed the previous best of 217 scored by Australia's David Boon and Geoff Marsh in 1986.

Dhawan smacked two boundaries off Moises Henriques’ third over and hit a couple of more boundaries in the next over to race past 50. The southpaw continued his onslaught, giving no respite to the Australian bowlers, which comprised of stalwarts like Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.

On 99, Dhawan pushed one from Peter Siddle towards the off-side and scampered through for a single to get to his century. By getting to his hundred off 85 balls, the then 27-year-old batter became the world's fastest centurion on Test debut.

India were 148 for no loss as Dhawan continued to pull and drive with ease. The batter reached 150 runs in 131 balls and the carnage continued to the end of day’s play as Dhawan finished on 185.

India posted 499 in the first innings and bowled out the visitors for 223 in the second innings.

India needed 133 to win and they chased it down with six wickets to spare and also went on to win the 4-match series 3-0.

Shikhar Dhawan’s incredible knock deservedly earned him the Player of the Match award.

The southpaw hit the fastest ton in Test debut and surpassed the previous best achieved by Dwayne Smith, who scored a 93-ball century against South Africa in 2003.