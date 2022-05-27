On this day in 2012: Manvinder Bisla's heroics led Kolkata Knight Riders to their maiden IPL title

The 2012 season of the Indian Premier League will always be remembered by the Kolkata Knight Riders fans as the Gautam Gambhir-led side did something incredible to lift their maiden IPL trophy by defeating the high-flying Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk’s MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 27 May.

Among the galaxy of former Indian cricketers, the little-known Manvinder Bisla turned out to be the headline-maker on the final day. The man with a previously strike rate of 106 in T20 cricket played a blistering knock to help Kolkata breach the momentous target made by the yellow army.

Batting first, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led unit posted a giant total of 190 runs in front of the home crowd. The opening duo of Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay laid down the foundation and stitched an 87-run partnership. While Hussey scored a 43-ball 54, Vijay missed the half-century by just eight runs and made 42 off 32 balls. Then Suresh Raina, famously known as Mr IPL, produced a storm with the willow and smashed 73 runs facing just 38 deliveries. Skipper Dhoni remained unbeaten at a 9-ball 14 including two boundaries at the death.

Coming in to chase, the Knights lost the wicket of skipper Gautam Gambhir in the first over. Then Jacques Kallis joined hand with Manvinder Bisla and the pair added an important 136 runs to the board until Manvinder Bisla, sweated in satisfaction, walked off the ground for 89 runs. His 48-ball innings was laced with eight boundaries and five maximums. The middle-order including Laxmi Ratan Sukla and Yusuf Pathan failed to put any significant mark. But Kallis held on to the track and steered them to the finishing lap. The South African batter scored 69 runs in 49 balls.

Requiring nine runs in the final over, Manoj Tiwary whacked two back-to-back boundaries against Dwayne Bravo to bring the first title to the City of Joy. Manvinder Bisla was awarded the player of the match title for stealing the show with the match-winning performance.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.