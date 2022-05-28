On this day in 2011: CSK clinched second successive IPL title demolishing RCB in high-scoring battle

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have been the two most dominant sides in the history of the Indian Premier League so far. While Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai brigade has won the title a record five times, MS Dhoni-led yellow army has four trophy wins to their names.

Chennai Super Kings have featured in nine finals till now and clinched the title four times. On 28 May 2011, they lifted the IPL trophy for a successive second time by relishing a huge victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final at Chepauk’s MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and became the first team to defend the title.

As the track of Chepauk is known for carrying some memories of momentous scores, skipper MS Dhoni decided to bat first after winning the toss. The opening pair of Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay created a storm by stitching a 159-run partnership in front of the home crowd. While Hussey scored 63 off 45 balls including three fours and three sixes, Vijay was in the form of his life and smashed 95 runs facing just 52 deliveries. The devastating knock was laced with four boundaries and six maximums.

Coming in at No 3, Dhoni added 22 runs playing 13 balls. After coming to face the final delivery when CSK was standing at 199, Dwayne Bravo whacked a maximum into the crowd to put up a mammoth 206-run target in front of the Kohli brigade. For RCB, Sreenath Arvind and Chris Gayle picked up two wickets each.

In response, the Bangalore’s batting attack of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB De Villiers was neutralised by the Ravichandran Ashwin-led bowling unit. They lost both of their openers in the first three overs. After them, Kohli ignited the hope but only for some moments. Kohli had to go back to the pavilion after scoring 35 runs and RCB were six-man down in 11 overs.

After Kohli’s dismissal, no batter except Saurabh Tiwary managed to stick to the crease for longer. Tiwary registered 42 runs in 34 balls but could not take his side home. Ashwin scalped three wickets and Shadab Jakati got two wickets for Chennai.

Bangalore fell 58 runs short of reaching the huge target in 20 overs and Chennai Super Kings brought their second consecutive IPL title home while displaying sheer dominance. Following the breathtaking knock in the first innings, Murali Vijay was named the player of the match.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.