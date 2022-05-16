On this day in 2010: England beat Australia in World T20 final to lift maiden ICC title

Twelve years ago on 16 May, the England men’s team ended a long wait to have their hands on an International Cricket Council (ICC) trophy. In the third edition of the ICC World T20 in 2010, under the leadership of Paul Collingwood, the English brigade beat mighty Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

Winning the toss, Collingwood let the Aussies bat first during the summit showdown clash. Australia suffered an early blow as Ryan Sidebottom got Shane Watson in the first over. David Warner also had to leave following an unlucky run-out. Then skipper Michael Clarke guided the innings composedly.

He scored 27 runs off 27 deliveries. When Australia got three-man down for eight, David Hussey took charge and played a blistering knock of 59 runs in 54 deliveries. Cameron White smashed 30 runs in 17 balls, well-assisted by Michael Hussey who scored 17 runs off 10 deliveries. In 20 overs, Australia posted a fighting total of 147 runs in front of England.

For England, Ryan Sidebottom scalped two wickets and Graeme Swann and Luke Wright got a wicket each.

While coming to chase, England opener Michael Lumb had to head back to the pavilion early. After the dismissal, wicket keeper-batter Craig Kieswetter along with Kevin Pietersen steered the innings and stitched a crucial partnership of 111 runs for the second wicket. While Kieswetter hammered the Aussie bowlers with seven boundaries and two maximums and recorded a quick-fire 49-ball 63, Pietersen fell three runs short of a half-century. He registered 47 runs facing 31 balls. After the dismissal of the duo, Collingwood and Eoin Morgan led the England side to reach the target in 17 overs and England snatched the match by 7 wickets.

Kieswetter was named the player of the match for the match-winning knock. For the Aussies, Shaun Tait, Mitchell Johnson and Steve Smith picked up a wicket each.

For the unversed, England men’s squad defeated New Zealand in the 2019’s ICC Cricket ODI World Cup final based on the more number of boundaries recorded after the Super Over ended in a tie. Thus, they won their maiden ICC title in the 50-over format at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.