On this day in 2009: Netherlands registered shock victory over England in T20 World Cup

Among the unexpected cricketing occurrences, Netherlands’ victory against the mighty English brigade in the 2009 T20 World Cup opener is likely to rank on the higher side. While most (if not all) experts predicted it to be a one-sided affair in England's favour, the men in orange outplayed the hosts in the last-ball thriller on 5 June in front of a full-house at the Lord’s in London.

Winning the toss, the Netherlands asked England to bat first. England’s opening pair of Ravi Bopara and Luke Wright got well settled on the 22-yard track and built a solid foundation. The duo stitched a 100-plus partnership until Bopara had to leave in the 12th over missing his half-century by just 4 runs.

Then it was just a come and go situation for the English middle-order. Big names like Eoin Morgan and skipper Paul Collingwood failed to capitalise on the start provided by the openers. No batter managed to reach the 20-run mark. Wright was the only man to stick to the crease and powered the innings scoring 71 runs off 46 deliveries. In 20 overs, England posted 162 runs in front of the orange army. For the Dutch, Ryan ten Doeschate picked up two important wickets of in-form Bopara and Wright to restrict them to a decent total.

In reply, Netherlands lost one of their openers Kervezee in the first over. After the early blow, the Dutch were seen losing hold of the game as the James Anderson-led bowling unit started to pick wickets at regular intervals. While England dominated most of the game, Tom de Grooth and Peter Borren played some impressive knocks in the middle and almost took the game away from the English men. Grooth top-scored with a 30-ball 49 and Borren made 30 off 25 deliveries.

With seven runs to defend in the final over, experienced Stuart Broad was brought into the attack. Though Doeschate and Edgar Schiferli failed to clear the rope but steered the innings with composure. Requiring 2 runs in the last ball, Schiferli pushed it toward Broad and the right-arm seamer did the blunder of the game by giving away an over-throw. The duo successfully completed the couple and Netherlands wrote a new history in the home of cricket. Even the three-wicket haul of Anderson couldn’t help the hosts. Tom de Grooth was named the player of the match for his valuable contribution to the winning cause.

