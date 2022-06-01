On this day in 2008: Yusuf Pathan turns one-man army to help Rajasthan Royals lift maiden IPL title

Though a week has not yet passed since the disappointing loss of Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2022 final, the franchise will be celebrating 14 years of their maiden and only league title triumph today. On 1 June 2008, Aussie legend Shane Warne-led Royals engraved their name on the IPL trophy by defeating Chennai Super Kings at Navi Mumbai’s Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

After winning the toss, Shane Warne let the yellow army bat first. The CSK batters posted a total of 163 runs on the scoreboard. While opener Parthiv Patel scored 38 runs off 33 deliveries, 'Mr IPL' Suresh Raina was the top-scorer with a 30-ball 43.

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni also caused some destruction in the end, adding a crucial 29 runs off 17 balls including 1 boundary and 2 maximums. For Rajasthan, part-time spinner Yusuf Pathan was the top performer. He notched a 3-wicket haul, giving away just 22 runs in 4 overs.

Coming in to bat, Rajasthan Royals lost three wickets during the initial 7 overs. Opener Niraj Patel got bowled out for 2, while Kamran Akmal scored 6 and Swapnil Asnodkar made 28 runs in 20 deliveries.

The middle-order pair of Shane Watson and Yusuf Pathan steered the innings well and stitched a crucial 65-run partnership. While Watson left for 28 in the 15th over, Pathan stuck to the crease and slammed a brilliant half-century. The all-rounder smacked 56 runs facing 39 deliveries until he suffered an unlucky run-out at the final phase.

Though the job was almost done by Pathan, the collective efforts of Mohammad Kaif, Shane Warne and Sohail Tanvir came together to register a victory by 3 wickets, over tournament favourite CSK. Yusuf Pathan was awarded the player of the match for stealing the show in both departments.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.