On this day in 2007: India registered their maiden T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan via bowl-out

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is all set to start in October. It has been 15 years since ICC introduced the battle between the nations in 20-over cricket. India, under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, lifted the very first T20 World Cup trophy by defeating Pakistan in the final. But, the Asian rivals also met in the group stage which turned out to be an absolute thriller. India clinched victory on that occasion too, it was not an easy assignment for them.

India batted first and could not provide a rigid start as the opener duo of Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag were sent off early by Mohammad Asif. Then, Robin Uthappa took charge of the game and steered the inning with much composure. He smashed a crucial half-century off 39 deliveries. Skipper Dhoni also made a significant contribution, scoring 33 runs. The other batters failed miserably in front of the fiery bowling attack of Pakistan. Asif completed his four-over spell with 4 wickets to his name, while Shahid Afridi also picked up a couple of wickets.

In reply, Pakistan batter Misbah-ul-Haq’s 35-ball 53 helped the side to level the score in 20 overs, ending the match in a tie. Irfan Pathan got two wickets under his belt, allowing just 20 runs during his 4 overs.

A win via bowl out 🎯🎯🎯#OnThisDay in 2007 – a thriller between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 🔥 SCORECARD: https://t.co/TvJh7mx4X9 pic.twitter.com/6CMxNadJbq — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 14, 2022

As the first-ever T20 International between these two had no winner till then, the world got ready to watch the first-ever “bowl-out” in international cricket. Similar to a football penalty shootout, each team has five opportunities in a bowl-out to hit the stumps with no batsman on the crease.

Pakistan chose Umar Gul, Sohail Tanvir, Yasir Arafat, Shahid Afridi, and Mohammad Asif to play the bowl out as opposed to India’s list of choices, which included Virender Sehwag, Robin Uthappa, S. Sreesanth, Irfan Pathan, and Harbhajan Singh.

In the opening round, Virender Sehwag delivered flat and removed the stumps while grinning. On the other hand, Yasir Arafat bowled a full toss that missed the off stump. Harbhajan entered the game in the second round and bowled with much accuracy. Umar Gul, who was sent by Pakistan next, missed the wicket.

Now, if India struck the stumps once more and Pakistan missed in the third round, India would establish an invincible lead of 3-0 and win the match. The stumps were knocked over by a seam-up ball produced by Robin Uthappa. Uthappa removed his cap and bowed to the crowd. In the third round, Shahid Afridi attempted to strike the stumps but missed while bowling down the leg side as India earned their first victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

