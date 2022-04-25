On this day in 2004: Zimbabwe succumb to lowest ODI total in history of cricket

On 25 April 2004, Zimbabwe cricket team scripted an unwanted record by registering the lowest ODI total ever at the Harare Sports Club. The hosts were bowled out for 35 runs in 18 overs by Sri Lankan during the third One-day International of the five-match series.

After winning the first two ODIs comfortably, Sri Lanka brought three changes in their 11-men squad. They gave Spinner Rangana Herath and pacer Farveez Maharoof a chance to make their debut for the national side in the places of Muttiah Muralitharan and Upul Chandana.

Right-arm pacer Dilhara Fernando also replaced Nuwan Zoysa. Zimbabwe stepped onto the field with an unchanged team except for a minor change in their batting order. Stuart Matsikenyeri opened the innings with Brendan Taylor and Vusi Sibanda was dropped down.

The then Sri Lanka captain Marvan Atapattu decided to make use of the green pitch by electing to bowl first. The disaster began in the fourth over when debutant Rangana Herath sent Zimbabwe opener Stuart Matsikenyeri back for 4 finding him short of his crease at the non-striker’s end. Then Brendan Taylor and Dion Ebrahim managed to add 13 runs together which turned out to be the highest partnership of their innings.

Dion Ebrahim got dismissed by Dilhara Fernando and left the crease making 7 runs which was the joint highest individual score along with the extras. None of the batters could produce a double-digit figure score as four batters including skipper Tatenda Taibu were sent back for a golden duck.

The pitch turned out to be very helpful for the pacers. Chaminda Vaas went past 300 ODI wickets taking 4 wickets for 11 runs in his 9-over spell. While Dilhara Fernando got two, Farveez Maharoof scalped three wickets in quick succession. Zimbabwe were bowled out for 35 at the end of their innings.

Though there was nothing to fight for, the Zimbabwe bowlers tried to put some pressure on the Sri Lankan openers. Douglas Hondo managed to take the wicket of Russel Arnold to his name as well but the experienced Sri Lanka team took only nine overs and two balls to chase down the required total.

The undesirable record made by Zimbabwe is still intact as the lowest ODI total. However, on 12 February 2020, the USA joined them at the top of the exclusive list as Nepal bundled them out for 35 in 12 overs during a match played in Kirtipur.

