On this day in 1999: Brian Lara's magnificent 153 not out helps West Indies stun Australia

West Indies legend Brian Lara has set many records, including an unbeaten 400 runs in Test cricket during his career. He has played some brilliant knocks in his career. One of them arrived at Bridgetown, Barbados on this day, 30 March, in 1999.

Lara's unbeaten 153-run knock led West Indies to a stunning win over Australia and record one of the most successful run chases in the history of Test cricket. Following his immense contribution, West Indies beat Australia by one wicket in a thriller and took a lead of 2-1 in the Test Series. It was the third match of the four-match Test series between West Indies and Australia on that gentle summer of 1999.

Earlier in the match, Aussie skipper Steve Waugh won the toss and decided to bat first. Leading from the front, Waugh scored 199 while Rickey Ponting hit 104-run knock to propel Australia to a formidable 490 in their first innings.

In reply, West Indies were bundled out for 329 runs as Aussie pacer Glenn McGrath took four important wickets. West Indies opener Sherwin Campbell registered a century while Ridley Jacobs scored 68 runs in the first innings. Lara could manage just eight runs before he was caught behind by Ian Healy off pacer Jason Gillespie.

West Indies bowlers made a strong comeback in the second innings and managed to bowl out Australia for just 146 runs. Courtney Walsh bowled an impressive spell of 5/39. Australia set a target of 308 runs for the Windies.

West Indies started off steadily with openers Sherwin Campbell and Adrian Griffith adding 72 for the opening wicket however, the visitors bounced back three quick wickets before the end of the fourth day. Lara was still batting on two runs when the day's play came to an end. On the final day of the match, Lara took charge and played an epic knock of 153 not out off 256 deliveries, with a strike rate of 59.76.

He single-handedly took West Indies past the finish line with an innings laced with 19 boundaries and a six. Wickets kept falling at the other end by Lara stood strong. The knock was even more special as it came when no batter from either side had managed to score more than 40 runs in the second innings.

The special moment arrived when he hit a superb cover drive off Gillespie to hit the winning runs and send the Caribbean into a frenzy. West Indies won the match by one wicket and Brian Lara was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant innings. It was one of the best knocks in the history of Test cricket.