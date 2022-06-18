On this day in 1983: Kapil Dev played one of the greatest ODI knocks in World Cup

Whenever we will talk about the miraculous events in the history of cricket, the match between India and Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup will always find its way into the discussion. It was the match when Indian skipper Kapil Dev produced an unforgettable performance at the Nevill Ground in Tunbridge Wells to help India clinch the victory in a must-win game.

Though there is no video footage available of this historic game, the crowd at the ground witnessed a destructive version of the Indian captain who single-handedly carried the hope of the Indian fans. However, we have got to relish the golden memory in the recent Kabir Khan-directed Bollywood movie ‘83’ which has portrayed India’s winning journey in the 1983 World Cup.

Batting first, India's top order was brought to their knees by Peter Rawson and Kevin Curran. Before Kapil Dev, no batter including Sunil Gavaskar, Kris Srikkant, Yashpal Sharma, Mahinder Amarnath and Sandip Patil managed to get to double figures. India were five down for just 17 runs on board. But then the Indian captain stepped onto the field with almost 35 overs left to be played and rescued his side from drowning.

Well-assisted by Roger Binny, Madan Lal and Syed Kirmani, Kapil Dev went on to punish Zimbabwe’s bowling unit. The innings included as many as 16 boundaries and 6 maximums as Dev smashed an unbeaten 175 runs facing just 138 deliveries; making it one of the best knocks in the history of ODI cricket. The massive innings helped India to put up a worth-fighting 266-run total in 60 overs.

In reply, powered by Kevin Curran’s 93-ball 73 Zimbabwe went close to the final lap but fell 31 runs short. Madan Lal’s three-wicket haul and Roger Binny’s two wickets got Zimbabwe bundled out at 235 runs. For the groundbreaking knock, the Indian skipper was named the player of the match as India went on marching forward to their maiden World Cup triumph.

