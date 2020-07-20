On this day: Harmanpreet Kaur smashes career-defining 171 not out in World Cup semi-final against Australia

Harmanpreet Kaur displayed her brutal power game when she smashed 171 off just 115 balls, on 20 July three years ago, in an all-important semi-final clash against Australia at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in England.

With India wobbling at 35 for 2, batting first in the 42 overs-a-side rain-curtailed contest, a hungry Kaur walked in hoping to take control. She had had an average World Cup thus far and a magnificent knock awaited her at Derby against the then world champions. She took her time to get settled, completing her fifty in 64 balls. However, once she got her eye in, the storm began. She made her next fifty runs in just 26 balls and took only 17 balls for the third fifty. She returned with an unbeaten 171 - third-highest individual score in a World Cup - written against her name in the scoresheet, and India comfortably placed, with 281/4 on the scoreboard.

💥 171* runs

💥 115 balls

💥 20 fours

💥 7 sixes#OnThisDay in 2017, Harmanpreet Kaur recorded the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup! pic.twitter.com/hPMJu1ROyo — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2020

This was one passionate innings by Kaur which was reflected in her angst for seeing lack of awareness in her batting partner Deepti Sharma after she completed her hundred. There was no celebration but throwing of helmet on the ground and angry words passed on to Deepti as confusion while running between the wickets nearly resulted in a run-out. Kaur went on to add 71 more till the end of India innings.

In reply, Australians were bowled out of 245.

What makes Kaur's 171 not-out more special is the fact that it came under great pressure, at a big stage and while dealing with a string of injuries - a dislocated finger, back and hamstring.

India played England in the finals at Lord's but fell short of the winning mark.