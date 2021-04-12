On this day: Brian Lara becomes first batsman to score 400 with record-breaking innings against England in 2004

The legendary cricketer Brian Lara, on 12 April, 2004, made the highest individual score in a test match. The ace batsman scored 400 runs not out facing 582 balls in the test match against England.

Lara hit 43 fours and four sixes during this innings. The record that he made seventeen years ago is still intact. Played at the Antigua Recreation Stadium, the match was a part of a four-match series.

Before Lara, Matthew Hayden held the record of the highest individual score in a test match. The record, which was made in 2003, lasted just six months before Lara reclaimed the title. In 2003, Mathew had scored 380 runs breaking Lara’s previous 1994 record of 375 runs.

His innings of 400 runs made him the second player after Don Bradman to score two triple centuries in test matches. He also became the second player after Bill Ponsford to score two quadruple-centuries in first-class cricket.

In 2007, the West Indies batsman retired from international cricket at the age of 37. His last match was against England on 21 April, 2007 which was played in Barbados. When he announced his retirement, the former captain of West Indies had 22,358 runs and 53 international centuries to his name. He played a total of 299 ODIs and 131 tests for West Indies. Lara led his team to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2004.