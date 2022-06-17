On this Day: Australia reach 1999 World Cup final after thrilling match against South Africa

The 1999 World Cup is considered one of the most dramatic ICC events till date because of the thrilling games between Australia and South Africa. The two matches between the teams ultimately turned out to be the decider of the tournament. The Steve Waugh-led side snatched a berth in the finals following a nail-biting finish in the second semi-final at Birmingham's Edgbaston on 17 June 1999.

Batting first, Australia’s innings was wrapped up at 213 runs. While almost half of the team departed for a duck, skipper Waugh and Michael Bevan joined hands to steer the innings. Waugh made a 76-ball 56 and Bevan registered 65 runs off 101 deliveries.

In reply, the Proteas started well. But the team soon stumbled, and was left floundering at 61/4. Then Jacques Kallis and Jonty Rhodes partnered up to steady the innings. While Kallis scored 53, Rhodes missed the half-century by 7 runs. Shaun Pollock and Lance Klusener also played their part, adding 20 and 31 runs respectively to the scoreboard.

As the match drew to an end, South Africa needed 1 run to win in the three final deliveries. The Proteas had only one wicket left in their hands. Klusener who was at the strike, tried to play the fourth delivery of the final over towards long-on and went on to take a quick single. But Waugh displayed exceptional reflexes. He quickly took the ball and passed it to Fleming.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)





Klusener had left his position and almost reached the non-striker's end. However, his teammate Allan Donald misjudged the situation and wasted some moments trying to decide his course of action. The Aussies showed a tremendous team effort and managed to trap Donald short of the white line. Gilchrist made the run-out, ending South Africa's World Cup dreams. The clash ended in a draw. Aussie spinner Shane Warne was named the player of the match for his crucial four-fer.

Australia and South Africa had squared off for the first time in the super-six stage, wherein a missed catch by Herschelle Gibbs took the contest away from the Proteas. The victory made Australia finish one place higher than South Africa in the points tally. That game later transpired to be the crucial for the Hansie Cronje-led brigade as the semi-final match ended as a tie. Australia reached the finals on the basis of that victory and later ended up clinching the World Cup trophy.

Keywords: