On this day: Australia, England lock horns in first-ever official international Test match

Today marks 145 years since the birth of Test cricket. It was on 15 March 1877, that the world's first-ever Test match took place. The historical match was played between England and Australia and was hosted at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), a venue which is now known to have hosted a number of memorable competitions.

While England had professional cricketers who knew how to play with a bat, the Australian cricketers had taken training from the New South Wales and Victoria associations.

Captained by Dave Gregory, the Aussies won the toss and elected to bat first, posting 245 runs in the first innings.

England’s Alfred Shaw bowled the first Test delivery to Australia batter Charles Bannerman, who vaulted into the history books by becoming the first batter to score a century in the longest format. The cricketer made 165 runs, including 18 boundaries, and spent 285 minutes on the field before he retired hurt.

On the bowling side, Alfred Shaw scalped 3 wickets in the first innings. However, it was Allen Hill who registered the first-ever wicket in the longest format by dismissing opener Nat Thomson.

In their first innings, England managed 196 as Australia’s Billy Midwinter took five wickets. Midwinter had picked up the first five-wicket haul of a Test match. Meanwhile, batter Harry Jupp top-scored for the England team with 63 runs.

Coming out to bat for the second time, Australia only managed 104 in 68 overs and at run-rate of 1.52 on Day 3 of the match. The first-Test of the two-match series, which began on 15 March, also had a ‘rest-day’ and players took a break on 18 March from performing on the field.

The match resumed on 19 March, Day 4, with England chasing a target of 154. Skipper James Lillywhite’s team batted bravely but were bowled out for 108 in the second innings as Australia’s Tom Kendall played the wrecker-in-chief with the ball and took 7 wickets.

England thereby lost the first-Test to Australia by 45 runs and the two teams played one more Test match in the series, which was won by England.

England won by 4 wickets in the second Test and the 2-match series was a draw 1-1. England and Australia have since then produced many cricketing legends and have also played against each other in the coveted Ashes series.