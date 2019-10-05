First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
VAN in MAL | 5th T20I Oct 04, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Malaysia beat Vanuatu by 22 runs
SL in PAK | 1st T20I Oct 05, 2019
PAK vs SL
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 64 runs
SL in PAK Oct 07, 2019
PAK vs SL
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
SL in PAK Oct 09, 2019
PAK vs SL
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka's career-best 57 powers visitors to sizeable 64-run win in first T20I

Fast bowlers Isuru Udana (3-11) and Nuwan Pradeep (3-21) dismantled Pakistan for 101 in 17.4 overs to give Sri Lanka a 1-0 lead in the three-match series

Agence France-Presse, Oct 06, 2019 00:04:53 IST

Lahore: New-look Sri Lanka achieved their biggest T20 win over world number one Pakistan by 64 runs on the back of some brilliant batting and bowling in Lahore on Saturday.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilakas career-best 57 powers visitors to sizeable 64-run win in first T20I

Sri Lankan cricketers celebrate after their victory in the first T20I of the series. AFP

Opener Danushka Gunathilaka scored a career-best 57 and despite a hat-trick by teenage Pakistan paceman Mohammad Hasnain Sri Lanka posted a challenging 165-5 in their 20 overs.

Fast bowlers Isuru Udana (3-11) and Nuwan Pradeep (3-21) then dismantled Pakistan for 101 in 17.4 overs to give Sri Lanka a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pradeep had world number one Twenty20 batsman Babar Azam in the second over to set the platform for their biggest win against Pakistan in 19 bilateral matches.

The previous biggest T20 win by Sri Lanka over Pakistan was by 37 runs at Hambantota in 2012.

Pakistan needed a big innings from Azam who promised much with two boundaries but was caught behind off Pradeep.

Comeback star Umar Akmal fell for a first-ball duck while Ahmed Shehzad managed just four before skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (24 off 30 balls) and Iftikhar Ahmed (25 off 24) added 46 runs for the fourth wicket.

However, they batted slowly and the asking rate soared. Udana then chipped in with three wickets and spinner Wanindu Hasaranga two to stun a miserable Pakistan.

The win is significant for an inexperienced Sri Lanka team — ranked eighth in Twenty20s — who are missing ten top players, including regular skipper Lasith Malinga, who all refused to tour over security fears.

Earlier, Gunathilaka scored a 38-ball 57 with eight boundaries and a six during a quick 84-run opening stand with Avishka Fernando who made a 34-ball 33 with three boundaries after Pakistan sent them into bat.

Debutant Bhanuka Rajapaksa hit a solid 22-ball 32 with two sixes and as many boundaries while skipper Dasun Shanaka chipped in with a fiery 10-ball 17 with two sixes.

Sri Lanka were looking set for a big total but paceman Hasnain derailed them with wickets of Rajapaksa off the last ball of the 16th over before dismissing Shanaka and Shehan Jayasuriya off the first two balls of the 18th over to complete a hat-trick.

Hasnain's hat-trick is the ninth in all Twenty20 internationals with Malinga registering the feat twice.

Hasnain is the second Pakistani after Faheem Ashraf to achieve a hat-trick.

Ashraf achieved the feat against Sri Lanka two years ago.

The remaining two matches will be played on Monday and Wednesday -- also in Lahore.

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2019 00:04:53 IST

Tags : Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Cricket, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Iftikhar Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Hasnain, Nuwan Pradeep, Pakistan Cricket Team, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sri Lanka Cricket Team, Umar Akmal, Wanindu Hasaranga

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all