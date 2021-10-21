Oman vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021, LIVE Cricket Score

|Oman
|Scotland
|18/2 (4.0 ov) - R/R 4.5
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Aqib Ilyas
|Batting
|12
|13
|0
|1
|Mohammad Nadeem
|Batting
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Brad Wheal
|1.6
|0
|11
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 13/2 (2.5)
|
5 (5) R/R: 4.28
Aqib Ilyas 3(5)
Mohammad Nadeem 2(2)
|
Kashyap Prajapati 3(8) S.R (37.5)
c George Munsey b Safyaan Sharif
Toss update: Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood won the toss and elected to bat first against Scotland in their T20 World Cup first round Group B match in Al Amerat on Thursday.
Teams:
Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khawar Ali, Naseem Khushi (w), Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan.
Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal.
With inputs from PTI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Shakib Al Hasan took three wickets and scored 42 with the bat as Bangladesh hammered hosts Oman by 26 runs on Tuesday to win their first match of the Twenty20 World Cup
Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary on Match 2 of the preliminary round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Bangladesh and Scotland.
Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary on the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Oman and Papua New Guinea our live blog