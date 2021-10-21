Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Oman Vs Scotland LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Oman Vs Scotland At Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman, 21 October, 2021

21 October, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Oman

Oman

18/2 (4.0 ov)

Match 10
Scotland

Scotland

Yet To Bat

Oman Scotland
18/2 (4.0 ov) - R/R 4.5

Play In Progress

Aqib Ilyas - 3

Mohammad Nadeem - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Aqib Ilyas Batting 12 13 0 1
Mohammad Nadeem Batting 2 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Brad Wheal 1.6 0 11 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 13/2 (2.5)

5 (5) R/R: 4.28

Aqib Ilyas 3(5)

Kashyap Prajapati 3(8) S.R (37.5)

c George Munsey b Safyaan Sharif

Oman vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021, LIVE Cricket Score

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 21st, 2021
  • 19:42:03 IST

Toss update: Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood won the toss and elected to bat first against Scotland in their T20 World Cup first round Group B match in Al Amerat on Thursday.

Teams:

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khawar Ali, Naseem Khushi (w), Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal.

With inputs from PTI 

Updated Date: October 21, 2021 19:42:03 IST

Tags:

