Oman vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2021, Match 1 Live Cricket Score

Preview: Co-host Oman have won the toss and elected to field in the T20 World Cup first-round Group B game against debutant Papua New Guinea on Sunday.

Bangladesh and Scotland are the other two teams in the group and will play later Sunday. Group A comprises Ireland, Namibia, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

The top two teams from both groups will advance to the Super 12 stage that starts in the United Arab Emirates next Saturday.

Five years ago Oman sprung a surprise when it beat Ireland in its opening T20 World Cup game in India. Skipper Zeeshan Maqsood believed the wicket could help his spinners later in the game while PNG captain Assad Vala said he too would have liked to chase.

PNG has struggled since it qualified for the T20 World Cup, losing 10 games in a row including two defeats in warm-up games in Oman.

PNG XI: Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Kiplin Doriga(w), Nosaina Pokana, Damien Ravu, Kabua Morea

Oman XI: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Naseem Khushi(w), Prajapathi, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

With inputs from AP

