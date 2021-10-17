Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Oman Vs Papua New Guinea LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Oman Vs Papua New Guinea At Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman, 17 October, 2021

17 October, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea

129/9 (20.0 ov)

Match 1
Oman

Oman

131/0 (13.4 ov)

Oman beat Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets

Papua New Guinea Oman
129/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.45 131/0 (13.4 ov) - R/R 9.59

Match Ended

Oman beat Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Aqib Ilyas not out 50 43 5 1
Jatinder Singh not out 73 42 7 4
Bowling 0 M R W
Damien Ravu 3 0 28 0
Charles Amini 2.4 0 31 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

0 (0) R/R: 0

0 0(0) S.R (0)

Oman vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2021, Match 1 Live Cricket Score

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 17th, 2021
  • 16:00:41 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Co-host Oman have won the toss and elected to field in the T20 World Cup first-round Group B game against debutant Papua New Guinea on Sunday.

Bangladesh and Scotland are the other two teams in the group and will play later Sunday. Group A comprises Ireland, Namibia, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

The top two teams from both groups will advance to the Super 12 stage that starts in the United Arab Emirates next Saturday.

Five years ago Oman sprung a surprise when it beat Ireland in its opening T20 World Cup game in India. Skipper Zeeshan Maqsood believed the wicket could help his spinners later in the game while PNG captain Assad Vala said he too would have liked to chase.

PNG has struggled since it qualified for the T20 World Cup, losing 10 games in a row including two defeats in warm-up games in Oman.

PNG XI: Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Kiplin Doriga(w), Nosaina Pokana, Damien Ravu, Kabua Morea

Oman XI: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Naseem Khushi(w), Prajapathi, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

With inputs from AP

Click here for more coverage on the T20 World Cup 2021

Click here for the full schedule of the T20 World Cup 2021

Click here for the full points table of the T20 World Cup 2021

Updated Date: October 17, 2021 16:00:41 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Aiden Markram says IPL experience will help him do better in mega event
First Cricket News

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Aiden Markram says IPL experience will help him do better in mega event

Markram batted in six innings for Punjab Kings in this year's IPL with a best score of 42. One of his innings stretched into the 17th over and two into the 16th in the IPL, something he might experience in the T20 showpiece even though he bats at the top of the order.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have relaxed a little bit after getting India cap, says Sunil Gavaskar
First Cricket News

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have relaxed a little bit after getting India cap, says Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar added that Hardik Pandya not bowling in ongoing IPL is a "big blow" for not just Mumbai Indians but also the T20 World Cup-bound Indian team.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Williamson, Chapman to sit out of New Zealand’s warmup against Netherlands
First Cricket News

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Williamson, Chapman to sit out of New Zealand’s warmup against Netherlands

Williamson on Thursday described his hamstring injury a "minor" one but admitted that an elbow niggle is affecting his grip even as he played down concerns over his fitness ahead of the Kiwis' T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan on 26 October.