New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips smashed a brilliant century in their Group 1, Super 12 match against Sri Lanka at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Sydney on Saturday. Phillips scored 104 off 64 balls to help the Black Caps set a challenging target after they suffered early setbacks.

Notably, with the ton, Phillips becomes only the second New Zealander to hit a T20 World Cup hundred after former Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum, who smashed a 58-ball 123 against Bangladesh in 2012.

Also, Phillips’ century is the second hundred of the T20 World Cup 2022, after South Africa batter Rilee Rossouw, who hit 109 against Bangladesh in Sydney.

Talking about the match, batting first, NZ had lost their three wickets for 15 runs but a 84-run stand between Phillips (104) and Daryl Mitchell (22) rescued the Kiwis.

Electing to bat first, New Zealand was off to a nightmarish start. Spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Dhananjaya de Silva sent back dangerous openers Finn Allen (1) and Devon Conway (1), while pacer Kasun Rajitha dismissed skipper Kane Williamson for 8 off 13 balls, reducing the Kiwis to 15/3 in four overs.

The duo of Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell then took New Zealand safely through the powerplay. At the end of six overs, the Kiwis were at 25/3, with Glenn Phillips (11*) and Mitchell (3*).

The duo kept the scoreboard ticking, helping NZ cross the 50-run mark in 9.4 overs. At the end of 10 overs, the Kiwis were at 54/3, with Phillips (30*) and Mitchell (11*).

The duo brought their 50-run stand in 43 balls. The duo kept NZ in the hunt of a good total with their intelligent strike rotation and well-placed shots.

Phillips got his half-century in just 39 balls.

It was spinner Wanindu Hasaranga who broke the 84-run stand between the duo. He was dismissed for 22 off 24 balls after dislodging his stumps. NZ was 99/4 in 14.3 overs. Mitchell failed to clear the boundary even once in his innings.

The Kiwis touched the 100-run mark in 14.4 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, NZ was at 102/4, with Phillips (65*) joined by all-rounder Jimmy Neesham (1*).

Philips continued to motor forward, bringing up his century in just 61 balls. His knock consisted of 10 fours and four sixes. He also helped New Zealand cross the 150-run mark in 18.5 overs.

NZ finished their innings at 167/7 in their 20 overs, with Mitchell Santner (11*) and Tim Southee (4*).

Rajitha (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka. Theekshana, Hasaranga, de Silva and Kumara got a wicket each.

