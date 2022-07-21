'Not make-or-break': Rohan Gavaskar supports India star ahead of WI ODI series

After their success in England in the white-ball series, India will now take on West Indies for a 3-match ODI series. The selectors have rested Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant. Shikhar Dhawan will take over the mantle of captaincy for this series.

The left-hander struggled to get going in the ODIs against England and struggled against the left-arm seamers. This series is important for Dhawan as he would want to cement his position as an opener for the 50-over World Cup slated to be held next year in India.

Gearing up for ODI No.1 against the West Indies 💪 Here's @ShubmanGill giving a lowdown on #TeamIndia's 🇮🇳 first net session in Trinidad 🇹🇹#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/oxF0dHJfOI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2022

Former India batter Rohan Gavaskar believes that the discussion around Dhawan’s form is very unfair on him. Gavaskar went on to add that all the discussion that this series could be a final shot for Dhawan should certainly not be the case for someone for the left-hander who has been a prolific run scorer for the side.

"Not make-or-break, he is an exceptional performer in international cricket and he has been so for a while," said Gavaskar on Sports 18.

"He has had three bad games in England and we are talking about it as make or break or is he on last chance, which I think is a little harsh, it is a little unfair,” he added.

Gavaskar went on to add that Dhawan's numbers, barring the England series, have been consistent.

"In his last 10 matches he is averaging about 44 and he has got three fifties, basically a fifty every three innings in his last 10 games. Even if he stops playing tomorrow, he will look back at his career with a lot of pride," said the former Bengal batter.

India start their their series against West Indies with an ODI match at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.