'No player has given more in England shirt', 'Very special talent', twitter reacts to Alastair Cook's retirement
Here's a compilation of tweets that laud, celebrate and congratulate Alastair Cook, England's most prolific Test opener
Former England captain and batsman Alastair Cook announced retirement from international cricket after this week's Test against India.
The 33-year-old former captain has made a national record 12,254 runs in a 160-Test career over 12 years.
Cook says, "although it is a sad day, I can do so with a big smile on my face – knowing I have given everything, and there is nothing left in the tank."
Cook has endured a lean summer at the top of the order for England, averaging only 15.57 in seven innings against India. But he stands sixth in the all-time list of leading test run-scorers, just above West Indies great Brian Lara.
Here's a compilation of Tweets that laud, celebrate and congratulate England's prolific Test opener:
Cook's former captain gushes about Chef's contribution for England
England's all-conditions batsman
Barmy Army chalks out Cook's magnificent career
From the opposition camp: VVS Laxman was there to witness Cook's maiden century on debut
Indian curry? Certainly not on this Chef's menu
At the Oval, Final Test
Best wishes to Ed Smith and James Taylor
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Sep 03, 2018
