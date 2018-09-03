Former England captain and batsman Alastair Cook announced retirement from international cricket after this week's Test against India.

The 33-year-old former captain has made a national record 12,254 runs in a 160-Test career over 12 years.

Cook says, "although it is a sad day, I can do so with a big smile on my face – knowing I have given everything, and there is nothing left in the tank."

Cook has endured a lean summer at the top of the order for England, averaging only 15.57 in seven innings against India. But he stands sixth in the all-time list of leading test run-scorers, just above West Indies great Brian Lara.

Here's a compilation of Tweets that laud, celebrate and congratulate England's prolific Test opener:

Cook's former captain gushes about Chef's contribution for England

No player has given more to the England cricket shirt .. No player has got more out of there ability .. No player has shown more mental strength than Alastair Cook .. More than that he is the nicest Cricketer we have ever had .. Thanks for all the memories Cookie .. #CookRetires — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 3, 2018

England's all-conditions batsman

The extent of Alastair Cook's ability is evident in how he's succeeded in such wildly different conditions. No Englishman has scored more runs than Alastair Cook in England. No Englishman has scored more runs in India. #ENGvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) September 3, 2018

Barmy Army chalks out Cook's magnificent career

— 160 Tests

— 12,254 runs

— 32 hundreds

— 56 fifties

— 173 catches

— 4 Ashes series wins

— 1 Alastair Cook #ThankYouChef 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pelJSg37Z5 — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 3, 2018

From the opposition camp: VVS Laxman was there to witness Cook's maiden century on debut

Right from the time he made his debut against us in Nagpur, knew that he is a very special talent and will have a huge role to play in English Cricket .I wish to congratulate Alastair Cook on a wonderful career for England. #CookRetires — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 3, 2018

Indian curry? Certainly not on this Chef's menu

Alastair Cook - Total Test matches: 160

Missed the only Test match of his career: at Mumbai in March 2006 (stomach bug!) after playing his first two.

Since then has so far played a record 158 consecutive Tests.#EngvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 3, 2018

At the Oval, Final Test

Alastair Cook. Oval and Out. Well played, sir! — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 3, 2018

Best wishes to Ed Smith and James Taylor

England still haven’t replaced Andrew Strauss at the top of the order, so the very best of luck replacing Alastair Cook. — Daniel Brigham (@dan_brigham) September 3, 2018

With inputs from AP