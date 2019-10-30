Bangladesh captain and World No 1 all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was banned on Tuesday from all cricket for two years, with one year suspended, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

The ban came after Shakib "accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code", the sport's governing body said in a statement.

These included failing to disclose to the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit, full details of approaches or invitations made in relation to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe Tri-Series in January 2018 as well as the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL), it said.

There was a mixture of anguish, displeasure and shock from the cricketing world following the announcement:

Very sad to even think Bangladesh cricket without you bhai. In shaa Allah you will come back stronger than ever. Always have the support bhai! ✊✊ @Sah75official pic.twitter.com/I1a8bKDfgm — Sabbir Rahman (@OfficialSabbir1) October 29, 2019

Don't know what should I say. Still I can't able to believe that we have to play without you. But I know and believe one thing that you will be definitely comeback strongly. We will be waiting for the day @Sah75official bhai. #WeAreWithShakib pic.twitter.com/Obk4IosNgc — Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) October 30, 2019

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza wrote in Bengali: "Definitely I will have some sleepless nights seeing the recent incidents of my comrade of 13 years. But I can also sleep in peace soon knowing full well that he will lead us to the 2023 World Cup. Because the name is Shakib Al Hasan."

So Shakib Al Hasan’s ban has a lesson for all sports lovers and sportsmen: if you disregard the game and try to become bigger than the game by sidetracking the laid rules and protocols then be ready for a fantastic fall! Sad. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) October 29, 2019

No sympathy what’s so ever for Shakib Al Hasan ... Non what’s so ever ... In this era the players get briefed all the time about what they can & cant do and what that have to report straight away ... 2 yrs isn’t enough ... Should have been longer ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 29, 2019

How many times are these guys lectured? Before EVERY T20 and T10 and other Tournaments... The ICC and ACU officials brief them...#deafears https://t.co/0v7HJ1mjmm — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) October 30, 2019

“It’s clear that Shakib has made a mistake and he’s realised that,” Hasina was quoted as saying by BDNews24. “There’s nothing much the government can do about the ICC’s decision but BCB will stand by him,” she added.

So another one done for not reporting an approach but who are the real fixers ?? Whose actually doing it ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ #nameandshame — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) October 30, 2019

One year is suspended? Why? Bye bye for two years minimum — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 29, 2019

shakib hasn't reported 3 separate approaches as per the ICC media release...boggles the mind why he wouldn't — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 29, 2019

The news of Shakib being banned for two years for failing to report "approaches to indulge in corrupt practices" is huge and terrible for the game in Bangladesh. Shakib is thier highest earning cricketer and was in the best position to set an example by reporting an offer — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 29, 2019

Here's how the newspapers covered the massive story:

Shakib, who has played 56 Test, 206 ODIs and 76 Twenty20 internationals, is by far Bangladesh's best known player, having topped the ICC all-rounder rankings in all three formats several times since 2009.

Last week Bangladesh cricket authorities said they would also take legal action against Shakib for allegedly breaching his contract to sign a sponsorship deal with a top mobile phone operator.

Shakib inked the agreement with former national team sponsor Grameenphone for an undisclosed sum at a time when he was also leading the players' strike.

Shakib will be free to resume international cricket 29 October 2020 subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, the ICC said. "I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches," Shakib was quoted as saying in the ICC statement.

