First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in AUS | 2nd T20I Oct 30, 2019
AUS vs SL
Australia beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | 2nd Play-off Oct 29, 2019
NAM vs OMA
Namibia beat Oman by 54 runs
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 30, 2019
HK vs OMA
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 31, 2019
TBC vs TBC
ICC Academy, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

'No one is greater than the game', cricketing fraternity reacts as Shakib Al Hasan receives two year ban from ICC

Fellow Bangladeshi cricketers expressed their shock over the Shakib Al Hasan ban for two years for failure to report bookie approaches.

FirstCricket Staff, Oct 30, 2019 15:58:07 IST

Bangladesh captain and World No 1 all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was banned on Tuesday from all cricket for two years, with one year suspended, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

The ban came after Shakib "accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code", the sport's governing body said in a statement.

These included failing to disclose to the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit, full details of approaches or invitations made in relation to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe Tri-Series in January 2018 as well as the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL), it said.

There was a mixture of anguish, displeasure and shock from the cricketing world following the announcement:

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza wrote in Bengali: "Definitely I will have some sleepless nights seeing the recent incidents of my comrade of 13 years. But I can also sleep in peace soon knowing full well that he will lead us to the 2023 World Cup. Because the name is Shakib Al Hasan."

 

 

“It’s clear that Shakib has made a mistake and he’s realised that,” Hasina was quoted as saying by BDNews24. “There’s nothing much the government can do about the ICC’s decision but BCB will stand by him,” she added.

 

 

 

Here's how the newspapers covered the massive story:

No one is greater than the game, cricketing fraternity reacts as Shakib Al Hasan receives two year ban from ICC

The Independent went with the same line of ban and BCB standing by in support.

Daily Star dedicated their front page to the cricketer and development including an op-ed on others learning a lesson.

Daily Star dedicated their front page to the cricketer and development including an op-ed on others learning a lesson.

Shakib, who has played 56 Test, 206 ODIs and 76 Twenty20 internationals, is by far Bangladesh's best known player, having topped the ICC all-rounder rankings in all three formats several times since 2009.

Daily Observer dedicated half of their front page to the Shakib Al Hasan story including updates on the India tour.

Daily Observer dedicated half of their front page to the Shakib Al Hasan story including updates on the India tour.

Daily Sun went with a simple and bold 'Shakib banned' headline.

Daily Sun went with a simple and bold 'Shakib banned' headline.

Last week Bangladesh cricket authorities said they would also take legal action against Shakib for allegedly breaching his contract to sign a sponsorship deal with a top mobile phone operator.

Shakib inked the agreement with former national team sponsor Grameenphone for an undisclosed sum at a time when he was also leading the players' strike.

Bangladesh Today went with the report and BCB expressing their support of the player.

Bangladesh Today went with the report and BCB expressing their support of the player.

Shakib will be free to resume international cricket 29 October 2020 subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, the ICC said. "I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches," Shakib was quoted as saying in the ICC statement.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2019 15:58:07 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Cricket Board, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), ICC, ICC Anti Corruption Unit, Shakib Al Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan Banned, Shakib Al Hasan Sanction, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 Australia 5762 262
5 India 8620 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all