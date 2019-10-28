First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 42 Oct 27, 2019
UAE vs CAN
United Arab Emirates beat Canada by 14 runs
T20I Iberia Cup | Match 6 Oct 27, 2019
ESP vs GIB
Spain beat Gibraltar by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 29, 2019
NED vs UAE
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 29, 2019
NAM vs OMA
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

No legal action but Shakib Al Hasan has to reply to showcause notice, says BCB CEO

Shakib had signed as the brand ambassador of country's telecom major 'Grameenphone', which is a direct competitor of team's sponsor 'Robi'.

Press Trust of India, Oct 28, 2019 12:28:17 IST

Shakib Al Hasan is unlikely to face any legal action from the cricket board but Bangladesh's Test and T20 captain will still have to reply to the showcause notice for violation of the central contract clause, CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said.

No legal action but Shakib Al Hasan has to reply to showcause notice, says BCB CEO

File image Shakib Al Hasan. Image courtesy Twitter @CricketWorldCup

Shakib had signed as the brand ambassador of country's telecom major 'Grameenphone', which is a direct competitor of team's sponsor 'Robi'.

According to the central contract clause, this is a violation and an angry BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon had threatened legal action against country's best player.

However, according to Bangladesh's CEO Chowdhury has said that no legal action will be taken against Shakib.

"It's an internal matter of the board and that's why there is no need to take any legal action against Shakib. However, he certainly has to explain why he signed an endorsement deal which is in violation of the central contract," BCB CEO has been quoted by country's leading Bengali daily Prothom Aalo.

Earlier, BCB president had lashed out the senior cricketer accusing him of causing financial loss to the cricket board by breaching the central contract clause.

"We are going into legal action. We cannot spare anyone in this regard. We will ask for compensation. We will seek compensation from the company as well as from the player," Hasan had said after Grameenphone issued a press release naming the player as their brand ambassador.

"Robi (Telecom) was our title sponsor and Grameenphone did not bid and instead they grabbed few cricketers by paying them TK One or Two Crores. What happened in the end? The board lost TK 90 Crores in three years," he had also said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 28, 2019 12:28:17 IST

Tags : BCB, India Vs Bangladesh, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, Nizamuddin Chowdhury, Shakib Al Hasan, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all