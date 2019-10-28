No legal action but Shakib Al Hasan has to reply to showcause notice, says BCB CEO
Shakib had signed as the brand ambassador of country's telecom major 'Grameenphone', which is a direct competitor of team's sponsor 'Robi'.
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs CHH Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 14 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE Vs CAN United Arab Emirates beat Canada by 14 runs
- T20I Iberia Cup, 2019 ESP Vs GIB Spain beat Gibraltar by 6 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO Vs NED Netherlands beat Scotland by 4 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 JER Vs OMA Jersey beat Oman by 14 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED vs UAE - Oct 29th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAM vs OMA - Oct 29th, 2019, 09:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs SL - Oct 30th, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 1st, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs SL - Nov 1st, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 1st, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Nov 2nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
In Maharashtra's Vidarbha, voters choose livelihood over nationalism, Article 370; elect activist to emerge out of rising farm suicides, deepening loan crisis
-
In Donald Trump's America, nationalism has become a substitute for patriotism; India should take heed, here's why
-
Swiss Indoors 2019: Even after 10th Basel title, Roger Federer reminds us why every win is worthy of appreciation
-
Sharad Pawar delivers performance for ages against BJP in Maharashtra, single-handedly raises sunk Opposition to position of respectability
-
After Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death, an effective successor may not emerge soon
-
Automobile sector continues to be in the red but luxury car segment picking up; Mercedes delivers over 600 cars during Dhanteras
-
Can a new elephant reserve address human-elephant interaction in Chhattisgarh?
-
Riteish Deshmukh opens up about Housefull 4, his willingness to take up experimental roles and being part of multi-starrers
-
In A People's History of Heaven, Mathangi Subramanian celebrates female bonds in an unlikely 'feminist utopia'
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Shakib Al Hasan is unlikely to face any legal action from the cricket board but Bangladesh's Test and T20 captain will still have to reply to the showcause notice for violation of the central contract clause, CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said.
File image Shakib Al Hasan. Image courtesy Twitter @CricketWorldCup
Shakib had signed as the brand ambassador of country's telecom major 'Grameenphone', which is a direct competitor of team's sponsor 'Robi'.
According to the central contract clause, this is a violation and an angry BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon had threatened legal action against country's best player.
However, according to Bangladesh's CEO Chowdhury has said that no legal action will be taken against Shakib.
"It's an internal matter of the board and that's why there is no need to take any legal action against Shakib. However, he certainly has to explain why he signed an endorsement deal which is in violation of the central contract," BCB CEO has been quoted by country's leading Bengali daily Prothom Aalo.
Earlier, BCB president had lashed out the senior cricketer accusing him of causing financial loss to the cricket board by breaching the central contract clause.
"We are going into legal action. We cannot spare anyone in this regard. We will ask for compensation. We will seek compensation from the company as well as from the player," Hasan had said after Grameenphone issued a press release naming the player as their brand ambassador.
"Robi (Telecom) was our title sponsor and Grameenphone did not bid and instead they grabbed few cricketers by paying them TK One or Two Crores. What happened in the end? The board lost TK 90 Crores in three years," he had also said.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 28, 2019 12:28:17 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: Tour on track after BCB accepts players' 11-point demands
Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan smells conspiracy behind players' strike but says India tour on
India vs Bangladesh: BCB mulls legal action against Shakib Al Hasan days after players call strike off