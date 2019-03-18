No complacency on 2019 World Cup security, stresses ICC CEO David Richardson
International Cricket Council (ICC) chief executive David Richardson said security had to remain "an absolute priority".
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA Match Abandoned
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 19th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs VAN - Mar 20th, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs PHI - Mar 20th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Manohar Parrikar Dead; Goa CM funeral news updates: Ex-defence minister's mortal remains to be brought to state BJP office
-
Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft carrier amid heightened tensions with Pakistan
-
Christchurch shooter Brenton Tarrant sacks lawyer to represent himself in court; attorney says he appears mentally stable
-
Sensex rallies over 300 points, Nifty above 11,500-mark; bank stocks, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints rally
-
Indian Wells Open: Dominic Thiem rallies to beat Roger Federer in final and claim maiden Masters 1000 title
-
In open letter, Priyanka Gandhi promises to transform Uttar Pradesh politics, listen to 'voice of the people'
-
In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it takes to become Indian
-
Sobhita Dhulipala on Made in Heaven: I thrive in playing parts that are more conflicted than I am
-
No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health have caused much anguish
-
LIVE: प्रियंका गांधी ने किया गंगा यात्रा का आगाज, हनुमान मंदिर में दर्शन के बाद त्रिवेणी संगम पहुंचीं
-
कैंसर से लंबी लड़ाई के बाद गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर का निधन
-
लोकसभा चुनाव: UP में कांग्रेस ने एसपी-बीएसपी और आरएलडी के लिए छोड़ी 7 सीटें
-
बिहार: NDA ने किया सीटों का बंटवारा, जानिए किसे मिली कौन सी सीट
-
राहुल गांधी के नारे की हवा निकालने की कोशिश, अब BJP का नया नारा ‘मैं भी चौकीदार’
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6054
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Karachi: The deadly New Zealand shootings which Bangladesh cricketers narrowly avoided means security will remain an "absolute priority" going into the World Cup, the head of cricket's governing body said on Sunday.
Fifty people died in attacks on two mosques in Christchurch on Friday, in what is believed to be the worst assault on Muslims in a Western country.
Bangladesh's Test cricketers were just a few minutes from being caught up in the massacre, arriving in a bus at one of the mosques as shooting began.
File image of David Richardson. Reuters
The third Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand which was due to start in Wellington on Saturday was cancelled and the team returned home.
Speaking on the sidelines of Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Karachi, the International Cricket Council (ICC) chief executive David Richardson said security had to remain "an absolute priority".
"I don't think security is anything new, obviously something happening in New Zealand probably took a lot of people by surprise and it emphasised the need not to be complacent, especially going into the World Cup," Richardson said.
The England and Wales Cricket Board will host the World Cup from 30 May to 14 July.
"I know the work has already been done by the security director together with all the security agencies in the UK and they are leaving no stone unturned," he added.
Richardson said Pakistan had taken "a great step forward" in safely hosting the PSL matches, a decade on from an attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore which has seen foreign teams refuse to play in the country over security fears.
Pakistan has gradually tried to revive international cricket at home, having hosted the finals of Pakistan Super League for the last two years and played matches against a World XI, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.
This year eight PSL matches were hosted in Karachi without incident and Richardson, a former South African player, said it was helping to change the image of Pakistan.
"The perception outside of Pakistan was that it was quite a dangerous place to visit in the past and that perception slowly but surely has been changed," he said.
He said a recent tour by 43 foreign players, including former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson and current New Zealand opener Colin Munro, reflected the changes Pakistan has made.
Trust over security has "increased tremendously," he added.
However, last month Cricket Australia acted on their government's advice not to tour Pakistan, where no Australian senior team has played since 1998.
Updated Date:
Mar 18, 2019 10:22:36 IST
Also See
PSL 2019: PCB officials express delight over international stars travelling to Pakistan for remaining matches
PSL 2019: Quetta Gladiators lift maiden title after outclassing Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets in final
PSL 2019: Peshawar Zalmi pacer Wahab Riaz asked to tone down throat-slitting celebrations