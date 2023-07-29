India’s Nitin Menon who is the third umpire for the ongoing fifth Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia at The Oval became the talk of the town on Friday evening after his decision to give Steve Smith not out for a close run out appeal. The incident took place in the 78th over of the innings when Smith attempted a double against Chirs Woakes with a shot to midwicket.

As substitute fielder George Ealham sent a quick throw back to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, Smith put in a dive in an attempt to get into the crease before the bails were removed. The appeal for the run out went upstairs and Smith had started walking back after watching the first replay.

But soon things changed as Nitin Menon started investigating different angles and the slow-motion footage. While Bairstow had disturbed the stumps when Smith’s bat was still out of the crease, the bails came out completely only after the batter had made his ground.

Menon then decided to give Smith not out as a point when the bail comes out of its grooves is counted and by then, Smith was in.

While Menon’s decision sparked controversy, the Indian umpire was hailed on Twitter, now known as X, with Ravichandran Ashwin leading the charge.

What’s with the Ashes and substitute fielders. #ashes2023 #ashes2005 #garypratt #georgeeahlam Have to applaud Nitin Menon for making the right decision 👏👏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 28, 2023

Well done, Nitin Menon. Good decision. A tough decision. 👏👏 #TheAshes — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 28, 2023

Please must read law 29.1, The wicket is broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps. The ball hasn’t been removed from the top of the stumps. An excellent decision by Nitin Menon ❤️#Ashes2023pic.twitter.com/Oj33D5l5tB — Abdul Basit (@BasitCric) July 28, 2023

Now the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodian of the laws of cricket, has come out with a clarification supporting Menon.

In its statement on social media, MCC said: “Law 29.1 states: “The wicket is broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or one or more stumps is removed from the ground.”

“Tom Smith’s Cricket Umpiring and Scoring, MCC’s Official Interpretation of the Laws of Cricket, adds: “For the purposes of dismissal – a bail has been removed at the moment that both ends of it leave their grooves.”

Coming back to the match. Smith was dismissed for 71 by Woakes for a caught behind to the keeper.

Australia were bowled out for 295 by the end of Day 2 at the Oval Test but they have taken a slender 12-run lead.

Apart from Smith, the contributions from Pat Cummins (36) and Todd Murphy (34) also helped Australia’s cause.