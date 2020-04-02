That MS Dhoni six over long on will forever remain etched in the memory of every Indian. It was that historic day, 2 April, 2011, at the Wankhede that brought a bundle of joy and emotions as India beat Sri Lanka in the final of the Cricket World Cup, to be crowned champions after a wait of 28 years.

No country had ever won the world cup on their home turf. Yet, India were the favourites from the get-go, with their star-studded batting lineup, consisting of stalwarts such as Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag at the top of the order, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli batting at No 3 and No 4 respectively while Yuvraj Singh, Dhoni and Suresh Raina formed the middle order of what was arguably the strongest every Indian batting lineup.

In the bowling department, Zaheer Khan led the attack with the new ball while Munaf Patel and Ashish Nehra completed the fast-bowling unit. Then there was Harbhajan Singh, who extracted ample turn from the spin-friendly surfaces of the subcontinent. The likes of Yusuf Pathan, Piyush Chawla and S Sreesanth also chipped in regularly.

Of the best moments for the Indian team from the tournament, who can forget Yuvraj's passionate celebrations after hitting the winning four against Australia in the quarter-finals. The all-rounder, who was also adjudged 'Man of the Tournament', was consistent with the bat and the ball throughout the campaign.

Other noteworthy moments include Virender Sehwag's whirlwind 175 from just 140 deliveries in the tournament opener against Bangladesh, giving India their perfect start to the tournament, or Suresh Raina's brisk 36 from 39 deliveries in the semi-final against Pakistan which gave India the much-needed late charge to post a score of 260 while batting first.

While it is difficult to pick one favourite India moment from that World Cup, you can always rank them!

