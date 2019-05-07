First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 56 May 05, 2019
MI vs KKR
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
PAK in ENG | One-off T20I May 05, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 07, 2019
WI vs BAN
Castle Avenue, Dublin
IPL May 07, 2019
MI vs CSK
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Nicholas Pooran, West Indies wicketkeeper, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Upcoming star will try to make a mark on the big stage

A member of the KingsXI Punjab in the IPL, Pooran has been contracted to a number of T20 franchises, and he has shown his worth as a quite capable wicketkeeper-batsman with the power and willingness to hit the ball a far way.

Garfield Robinson, May 07, 2019 12:45:31 IST

Pooran forced himself into the awareness of the cricket world with an outstanding 143 versus Australia during the 2014 under-19 World Cup. The West Indies had slumped to 70/8 in the 27th over when the left-hander was joined by Jerome Jones. Together, they lifted their side to 206 when Jones fell in the last over.

File image of Nicholas Pooran. AFP

File image of Nicholas Pooran. AFP

The boys from the Caribbean eventually made 208 and Australia went on to win the match and a semi-final berth. But things would’ve been so much worse were it not for Pooran’s high-quality innings in which he struck 14 fours and half-a-dozen sixes off 130 deliveries.

A member of the KingsXI Punjab in the IPL, Pooran has been contracted to a number of T20 franchises, and he has shown his worth as a quite capable wicketkeeper-batsman with the power and willingness to hit the ball a far way. He joins the West Indies World Cup squad having played jsut a single ODI, against England in Barbados during their recent visit, a game in which he failed to trouble the scorers.

Still, his abilities are well known and he has already scored two fifties in T20Is from 11 games. He will likely be back-up wicketkeeper to Shai Hope, who is the man expected to don the gloves.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 07, 2019 12:45:31 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Nicholas Pooran, West Indies, West Indies Cricket Team, West Indies World Cup Matches, West Indies World Cup Squad, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Profiles, World Cup 2019 West Indies, World Cup Schedule

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all