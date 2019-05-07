Pooran forced himself into the awareness of the cricket world with an outstanding 143 versus Australia during the 2014 under-19 World Cup. The West Indies had slumped to 70/8 in the 27th over when the left-hander was joined by Jerome Jones. Together, they lifted their side to 206 when Jones fell in the last over.

The boys from the Caribbean eventually made 208 and Australia went on to win the match and a semi-final berth. But things would’ve been so much worse were it not for Pooran’s high-quality innings in which he struck 14 fours and half-a-dozen sixes off 130 deliveries.

A member of the KingsXI Punjab in the IPL, Pooran has been contracted to a number of T20 franchises, and he has shown his worth as a quite capable wicketkeeper-batsman with the power and willingness to hit the ball a far way. He joins the West Indies World Cup squad having played jsut a single ODI, against England in Barbados during their recent visit, a game in which he failed to trouble the scorers.

Still, his abilities are well known and he has already scored two fifties in T20Is from 11 games. He will likely be back-up wicketkeeper to Shai Hope, who is the man expected to don the gloves.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here