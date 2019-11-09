First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in AUS | 3rd T20I Nov 08, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
ENG in NZ | 4th T20I Nov 08, 2019
NZ vs ENG
England beat New Zealand by 76 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 09, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 10, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Eden Park, Auckland
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Nic Maddinson pulls out of Australia A's clash against Pakistan over mental health issues

Nic Maddinson on Saturday pulled out of Australia A's clash against Pakistan in Perth on mental health grounds, all-but ruling him out of contention for a berth in the Test squad.

Agence France-Presse, Nov 09, 2019 10:22:55 IST

Perth: Nic Maddinson on Saturday pulled out of Australia A's clash against Pakistan in Perth on mental health grounds, all-but ruling him out of contention for a berth in the Test squad.

Nic Maddinson pulls out of Australia As clash against Pakistan over mental health issues

File image of Australia batsman Nic Maddinson. AFP

The middle-order batsman's decision comes barely a week after Glenn Maxwell withdrew from Australia's Twenty20 team to deal with similar issues.

Cameron Bancroft will replace Maddinson for the three-day match against Pakistan at Perth Stadium from Monday.

"Nic has made the right decision and we are all behind him," said Australia A coach Graeme Hick.

"It is braver to speak up than to suffer in silence and I applaud Nic for having the courage to put his health first."

His withdrawal almost certainly rules him out of the opening Test against Pakistan in Brisbane later this month, with the Australia A game widely seen as a final chance to impress selectors.

It opens the door to Travis Head or rising star Will Pucovski, who has also struggled with mental health issues in the past, to stake their case.

Maddinson's decision followed Maxwell, one of the world's best short-format batsman, late last month opting to take a "short" break from cricket to deal with similar challenges.

Alex Kountouris, Cricket Australia's head of sports science and medicine, said the governing body was committed to better understanding mental health and supporting those needing help.

"Mental health is a challenge faced by Australian communities and elite sporting organisations and cricket is no different," he said.

"Like other professional sports we are working very hard to better understand the challenges faced by our players and staff so we can support them."

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2019 10:22:55 IST

Tags : Australia A, Australia Cricket Team, Brisbane, Cameron Bancroft, Cricket, Graeme Hick, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Team, Travis Head, Will Pucovski

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
6 New Zealand 5632 256
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all