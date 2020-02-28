First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC WR T20 | Final Feb 27, 2020
KWT vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Kuwait by 102 runs
ACC WR T20 | Semi Final 2 Feb 26, 2020
QAT vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Qatar by 28 runs
IND in NZ Feb 29, 2020
NZ vs IND
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
AUS in SA Feb 29, 2020
SA vs AUS
Boland Park, Paarl
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Next Asia Cup to be played in United Arab Emirates, India and Pakistan to participate, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Pakistan was the designated hosts for the tournament scheduled for September, but with the BCCI making it clear that the Indian team would not be able to travel to the neighbouring country owing to security concerns, the event has been moved to Dubai

Press Trust of India, Feb 28, 2020 21:27:25 IST

Kolkata: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday said the next Asia Cup will be held in Dubai, paving the way for both India and Pakistan to participate in the continental tournament.

Next Asia Cup to be played in United Arab Emirates, India and Pakistan to participate, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

File image of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. AP

Pakistan was the designated hosts for the tournament scheduled for September, but with the BCCI making it clear that the Indian team would not be able to travel to the neighbouring country owing to security concerns, the event has been moved to Dubai.

"Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will play," Ganguly told reporters at the Eden Gardens before leaving for Dubai for the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting, to be held on 3 March.

Earlier, the BCCI had said they have no problem with Pakistan hosting the tournament, provided it is held at a neutral venue.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13 when Pakistan visited the country for a limited-overs series.

Due to the ongoing political tensions between the two countries, India and Pakistan have only met in major ICC competitions since early 2013.

The BCCI president also congratulated the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team for making the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final with a three-run win over New Zealand in Melbourne.

"They are playing some fantastic cricket and have qualified. Nobody is favourites in a world tournament. They are a good side, let's see where they finish," Ganguly said of the women's cricket team that won three matches in a row to seal a last-four berth.

The former India captain backed Virat Kohli's side to bounce back from the Basin Reverse debacle and level the two-match Test series in New Zealand.

"They have come back before. I'm sure they will bounce back again. There's still one Test remaining," Ganguly said.

He refused to comment on Bengal's Ranji Trophy semi-final against Karnataka, starting on Saturday.

Bengal, who lost to Delhi in their last semi-final appearance two seasons ago, are aiming to make their first Ranji Trophy final since 2006-07.

"It's two different generations.. Fingers crossed, we will talk after five days. It depends on who plays well. I don't want to talk about it now," Ganguly said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2020 21:27:25 IST

Tags : Asia Cup, Asian Cricket Council, BCCI, Cricket, Sourav Ganguly, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all