News18 India's cricket sting: Bihar Cricket Association dissolves men's senior selection panel a day after corruption expose

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 21, 2019 11:52:33 IST

A day after News18 India's expose on corruption in multiple state cricket associations, it has been learned that the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) men's senior selection committee has been dissolved with immediate effect.

While BCA president Gopal Bohra fired the selection panel shortly after the sting operation went on air on Wednesday, Jharkhand Cricket Association (JCA) are yet to take any such action after one of their officials was also caught on tape asking for a bribe.

In the sting operation titled 'Operation Clean Bowled', BCA selector Neeraj Kumar is caught on camera stating that he can select any player for the Ranji Trophy for a sum of Rs 74 lakh. DP Tripathi, an umpire affiliated with the same association, was caught accepting a bribe to select a woman cricketer in one of the state district teams.

Tripathi added that making a forged Bihar resident certificate wasn't a very difficult process, and would require an amount of Rs 3-4 lakh.

JCA secretary Mohammad Wasim was seen making a demand of Rs 50,000 for selecting a player into the U-19 team of one of the Jharkhand districts, adding that he would additionally need to assess the quality of the concerned cricketer.

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2019 11:57:49 IST

