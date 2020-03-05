First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in SL | 1st T20I Mar 04, 2020
SL vs WI
West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 25 runs
AUS in SA | 2nd ODI Mar 04, 2020
SA vs AUS
South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets
ZIM in BAN Mar 06, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 06, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Newly-appointed selection committee chief Sunil Joshi says it's an honour to serve India again

Joshi has coached state teams of UP and Jammu and Kashmir and was part of the Bangladesh support staff until the 2019 World Cup.

Press Trust of India, Mar 05, 2020 16:25:02 IST

New Delhi: Newly-appointed selection committee chief Sunil Joshi on Thursday said getting a chance to serve Indian cricket again was an honour and privilege.

Newly-appointed selection committee chief Sunil Joshi says its an honour to serve India again

File Image of former Indian spinner and new selection committee chief Sunil Joshi. Getty Images

The 49-year-old Joshi played 15 Tests and 69 ODIs between 1996 and 2001, taking 41 and 69 wickets respectively. He has coached state teams of UP and Jammu and Kashmir and was part of the Bangladesh support staff until the 2019 World Cup.

"I deem it an honour and a privilege to serve our beloved country again. I am thankful to the CAC Chairman Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik for considering my candidature," the former India spinner told PTI.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Lal, Singh and Naik on Wednesday added Joshi and former India pacer Harvinder Singh to the five-member selection panel. They were picked from south zone and central zone respectively.

The selection panel's first assignment will be picking the team for the home ODI series against South Africa beginning 12 March in Dharamsala.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2020 16:25:02 IST

Tags : India Cricket, India Vs South Africa 2020, Madan Lal, RP Singh, Selection Committee Chief Sunil Joshi, Sulakshana Naik, Sunil Joshi, The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC)

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all