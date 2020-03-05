New Delhi: Newly-appointed selection committee chief Sunil Joshi on Thursday said getting a chance to serve Indian cricket again was an honour and privilege.
File Image of former Indian spinner and new selection committee chief Sunil Joshi. Getty Images
The 49-year-old Joshi played 15 Tests and 69 ODIs between 1996 and 2001, taking 41 and 69 wickets respectively. He has coached state teams of UP and Jammu and Kashmir and was part of the Bangladesh support staff until the 2019 World Cup.
"I deem it an honour and a privilege to serve our beloved country again. I am thankful to the CAC Chairman Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik for considering my candidature," the former India spinner told PTI.
The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Lal, Singh and Naik on Wednesday added Joshi and former India pacer Harvinder Singh to the five-member selection panel. They were picked from south zone and central zone respectively.
The selection panel's first assignment will be picking the team for the home ODI series against South Africa beginning 12 March in Dharamsala.
