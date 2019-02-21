First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in WI | 1st ODI Feb 20, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 6 wickets
BAN in NZ | 3rd ODI Feb 20, 2019
NZ Vs BAN
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 88 runs
SL in SA Feb 21, 2019
SA vs SL
St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
AFG and IRE in IND Feb 21, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand's World Cup squad almost ready, but issues persist ahead of event, says coach Gary Stead

New Zealand’s series sweeps of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were pleasing but the 4-1 loss to India will serve as a reality check for the World Cup, according to coach Gary Stead.

Reuters, Feb 21, 2019 12:37:53 IST

Wellington: New Zealand’s series sweeps of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were pleasing but the 4-1 loss to India will serve as a reality check for the World Cup, according to coach Gary Stead.

New Zealand completed a 3-0 sweep of Bangladesh at University Oval on Wednesday, with Ross Taylor becoming his country’s highest one-day run scorer, while Tim Southee returned to form with 6-65 in the 88-run victory.

Barring Trent Boult, there were not many positives for the hosts in the ODI series against India. AP

New Zealand completed 3-0 ODI sweeps over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, but lost to India 4-1. AP

Stead, however, said the gulf in class between Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka and India was marked and New Zealand would need to measure themselves against Virat Kohli’s side heading into the 30 May-14 July World Cup in England and Wales.

“Without being disrespectful to Sri Lanka or Bangladesh, they weren’t quite at the same standard as a really top Indian team is,” Stead told reporters in Dunedin on Thursday.

“India obviously exposed some areas that we wanted to keep brushing up on and the brutal truth of it is until we play those guys again we don’t (know if we) learned that lesson or not.”

New Zealand’s batsmen would need to find more scoring ways against top-class bowling attacks from South Africa, England, Australia and especially India.

Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar put New Zealand under pressure with tight lines and pace in excess of 140kph, while their medium pacemen and spinners then clamped down on the run rate in the middle overs.

Such was their effectiveness in strangling New Zealand’s batsmen that the hosts, who surpassed 300 in each of their three matches against Sri Lanka, could not build partnerships and failed to surpass 250 at all during the India series.

Bowling at the death was also a concern.

Cricinfo analysis showed that over the last two years New Zealand have conceded 7.52 runs per over in the final 10 overs. Only West Indies and Sri Lanka have done worse.

Stead said on Wednesday that he and selector Gavin Larsen were ‘90 percent there’ in terms of their picks for the 15-man World Cup squad.

The only issues, however, appear to be on which two of three power-hitting all-rounders from James Neesham, Doug Bracewell and Colin de Grandhomme would join Mitchell Santner, who would be the first-choice spinner.

The choice of the second spinner will also provide debate with Ish Sodhi being an aggressive wicket-taker but proving more expensive while the injury-prone Todd Astle is a better batsman.

Tim Seifert, who has opened the batting in Twenty20 Internationals, also appears to be locked in as the back-up wicketkeeper as Stead said he wanted a specialist in the role.

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2019 12:37:53 IST

Tags : 2019 ICC World Cup, Bangladesh, Black Caps, Cricket World Cup, Gary Stead, India, New Zealand, Sports, SportsTracker, Sri Lanka

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 5798 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all