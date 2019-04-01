New Zealand on Monday called off their Under-19 tour of Bangladesh with mutual agreement between the two boards. The tour was slated for later this month, but it was cancelled in the aftermath of terror attacks at two mosques that claimed lives of 50 people in Christchurch, last month.

Initially, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) had postponed the tour as the members of their youth cricket team were still recovering from the Christchurch mosque attacks.

Bangladesh's Test cricket team which was on tour in New Zealand narrowly escaped the 15 March attacks.

However, later it was decided the entire tour will be cancelled as an age-group team travelling to Bangladesh would be 'insensitive and inappropriate'.

NZC chairman Greg Barclay said both their board as well as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) agreed that sending an age-group team to one of the countries affected would be insensitive and inappropriate, ESPNcricinfo reported.

"We have conveyed our deep sense of regret over the circumstances leading to this mutual decision, and the BCB have been both understanding and generous in response," Barclay said.

“NZC have nothing but respect for the BCB and believe this development has only served to bring our countries closer together, and to strengthen our bond through cricket,” the chairman added.

In reply, the BCB has expressed “solidarity with NZC and the peace-loving people of New Zealand”.

The five-match youth one-day tour was first scheduled to begin on 10 April and then it was postponed to 16 April.

