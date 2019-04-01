First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 12 Mar 31, 2019
CHE Vs RAJ
Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
PAK and AUS in UAE | 5th ODI Mar 31, 2019
PAK Vs AUS
Australia beat Pakistan by 20 runs
IPL Apr 01, 2019
KXIP vs DC
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IPL Apr 02, 2019
RR vs RCB
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand's U-19 Bangladesh tour called off; timing deemed 'insensitive and inappropriate' by boards after Christchurch shootings

Sending an age-group team to one of the countries affected would be insensitive and inappropriate, said New Zealand Cricket chairman Greg Barclay

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 01, 2019 17:47:29 IST

New Zealand on Monday called off their Under-19 tour of Bangladesh with mutual agreement between the two boards. The tour was slated for later this month, but it was cancelled in the aftermath of terror attacks at two mosques that claimed lives of 50 people in Christchurch, last month.

Initially, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) had postponed the tour as the members of their youth cricket team were still recovering from the Christchurch mosque attacks.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Bangladesh's Test cricket team which was on tour in New Zealand narrowly escaped the 15 March attacks.

However, later it was decided the entire tour will be cancelled as an age-group team travelling to Bangladesh would be 'insensitive and inappropriate'.

NZC chairman Greg Barclay said both their board as well as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) agreed that sending an age-group team to one of the countries affected would be insensitive and inappropriate, ESPNcricinfo reported.

"We have conveyed our deep sense of regret over the circumstances leading to this mutual decision, and the BCB have been both understanding and generous in response," Barclay said.

“NZC have nothing but respect for the BCB and believe this development has only served to bring our countries closer together, and to strengthen our bond through cricket,” the chairman added.

In reply, the BCB has expressed “solidarity with NZC and the peace-loving people of New Zealand”.

The five-match youth one-day tour was first scheduled to begin on 10 April and then it was postponed to 16 April.

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2019 17:55:26 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Cricket, Christchurch Mosque Attacks, Cricket, New Zealand, New Zealand Cricket, New Zealand Cricket Board, SportsTracker

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all