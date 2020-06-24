New Zealand cricketer Rachel Priest has announced retirement from international cricket. Priest is joining the Tasmania cricket team in Australia's Women's National Cricket League (WNCL)

According to a statement by Cricket Tasmania, Priest was formerly contracted with the New Zealand National Team but made the decision to retire from international cricket after not receiving a contract for the coming season.

According to Priest, Cricket Tasmania were looking to add some experience to the team. She added, "It’s an awesome opportunity and I’m keen to added that experience and learn from a new group of people.”

Priest elaborated that she still has a lot to offer and wanted to get back into playing cricket at a domestic level.

"It’s a very exciting opportunity and I’m thankful that Sal had me on her radar as someone to play the entire season, which is what I want to focus on, and I’m look forward to," she said.

The 35-year-old Priest has played for New Zealand in 87 ODIs and 75 T20 Internationals. In her 13-year-international career, Priest has scored 2,567 runs, which includes two centuries and 10 fifties.

As per a Times of India report, Priest did not feature in the season's list of 17 contracted players which were revealed earlier in the month.

Her last series with New Zealand was during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2020 14:04:45 IST

