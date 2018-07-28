First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in WI | 2nd ODI Jul 26, 2018
WI Vs BAN
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs
BAN in WI | 1st ODI Jul 22, 2018
WI Vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 48 runs
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand's Martin Guptill slams 38-ball 102 in Worcestershire's win over Northamptonshire

Guptill hit 12 fours and seven sixes in his whirlwind knock as Worcestershire chased down 188-run target with nearly seven overs to spare.

Agence France-Presse, July 28, 2018

New Zealand's Martin Guptill struck 102 from just 38 balls as Worcestershire thrashed Northamptonshire by nine wickets in English county cricket's Twenty20 Blast.

Set a target of 188, visitors Worcestershire won with nearly seven overs to spare, with Joe Clarke making an unbeaten 61 off 33 balls. Clarke and Guptill put on 162 in 10 overs.

Guptill's heroics helped Worcestershire to a nine-wicket win over Northamptonshire. Image Courtesy: Twitter

Guptill's heroics helped Worcestershire to a nine-wicket win over Northamptonshire. Image Courtesy: Twitter

It did not take long for the experienced Guptill, who hit 12 fours and seven sixes, to get into his stride.

He got going in a Richard Gleeson over that cost 22 runs, a flick over midwicket for six, two hits down the ground for four and a flick wide of short-fine leg.

South Africa's Rory Kleinveldt replaced Gleeson and he too gave up an over costing 22 as Guptill went to fifty in 20 balls.

Guptill swept left-arm spinner Graeme White to deep-backward square leg, only for Seekkuge Prasanna to step over the boundary before a second slog-sweep cleared deep midwicket.

Later, he drove Prasanna over long-on for six and wide of long-off for four as Guptill went to 90 before Kyle Coetzer was straight driven for four and flicked over mid-wicket for six to bring up the batsman's century.

But trying to lift Gleeson over mid-on, he was well caught by Josh Cobb but by then the game was almost won.

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #English County Cricket #Martin Guptill #Northamptonshire #SportsTracker #t20 Blast #twenty20 Blast #Worcestershire

Also See

Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all