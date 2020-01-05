First Cricket
SL in IND Jan 05, 2020
IND vs SL
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
ICC CWC League 2 Jan 06, 2020
UAE vs NAM
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
New Zealand's Leo Carter lights up Super Smash to become seventh cricketer to hit six sixes in an over

New Zealand batsman Leo Carter on Sunday emulated the likes of Ravi Shastri and Yuvraj Singh when he entered the history books by becoming the seventh cricketer in the world to hit six sixes in an over.

Press Trust of India, Jan 05, 2020 14:13:39 IST

Christchurch: New Zealand batsman Leo Carter on Sunday emulated the likes of Ravi Shastri and Yuvraj Singh when he entered the history books by becoming the seventh cricketer in the world to hit six sixes in an over.

Carter achieved the feat during his side Canterbury Kings' win over Northern Knights in New Zealand's domestic T20 tournament Super Smash.

The 25-year-old left-handed batsman smashed left-arm spinner Anton Devcich six times over the Hagley Oval boundary during his stunning unbeaten knock of 70 off just 29 balls to seal a seven-wicket win for his side while chasing an imposing 220.

Overall, Carter is the seventh player in world cricket to record the feat across all formats in both domestic and international level. He entered the elite list that includes the likes of Gary Sobers, Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj, Worcestershire's Ross Whiteley and Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai.

Carter also became only the fourth batsman to achieve the feat in T20 cricket in both domestic and international level.

The other batsmen to achieve the feat in T20s include India's Yuvraj (2007), Whitely (2017) and Zazai (2018).

Updated Date: Jan 05, 2020 14:13:39 IST

Tags : Anton Devcich, Canterbury Kings, Leo Carter, New Zealand Batsman Leo Carter, Northern Knights, Ravi Shastri, SportsTracker, Super Smash, t20 Cricket, Yuvraj Singh

