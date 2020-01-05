New Zealand's Leo Carter lights up Super Smash to become seventh cricketer to hit six sixes in an over
New Zealand batsman Leo Carter on Sunday emulated the likes of Ravi Shastri and Yuvraj Singh when he entered the history books by becoming the seventh cricketer in the world to hit six sixes in an over.
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs UAE Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ Vs AND Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HP Vs MP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT Vs ASS Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD Vs KER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 JHA Vs JK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MAN Goa beat Manipur by an innings and 360 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs MAH Services beat Maharashtra by an innings and 94 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BAR Vs RLY Baroda beat Railways by 99 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MUM Vs KAR Karnataka beat Mumbai by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND vs SL - Jan 5th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs NAM - Jan 6th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND vs SL - Jan 7th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs PUN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ vs GUJ - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs BEN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Daryaganj police detained 15 Muslim men for rioting during CAA protests; none of them a vandal; all of them now face prison time
-
Mercury rises marginally across northern plains as Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand receive fresh snowfall
-
Sonowal promises to grant land pattas to over 40,000 landless indigenous people; clearly define criteria, Congress tells Assam CM
-
Ranveer Singh, find of the decade: It's impossible to pigeonhole the versatile actor into one genre
-
The most anticipated games of 2020 — from The Last of Us II to Half-Life: Alyx and Cyberpunk 2077
-
In his sequel to Jasmine Days, Benyamin explores literary censorship, the aftermath of a failed revolution
-
‘USA wants no more threats’: Donald Trump says Washington will target 52 Iranian sites if Tehran retaliates over Qassem Soleimani's death
-
ISL 2019-20: League-leading ATK's pragmatic victory raises genuine questions for Jorge Costa's Mumbai City FC
-
Now, Ratan Tata, two Tata firms move SC challenging NCLAT verdict; chairman emeritus says Cyrus Mistry brought disrepute to Group
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Christchurch: New Zealand batsman Leo Carter on Sunday emulated the likes of Ravi Shastri and Yuvraj Singh when he entered the history books by becoming the seventh cricketer in the world to hit six sixes in an over.
Carter achieved the feat during his side Canterbury Kings' win over Northern Knights in New Zealand's domestic T20 tournament Super Smash.
The 25-year-old left-handed batsman smashed left-arm spinner Anton Devcich six times over the Hagley Oval boundary during his stunning unbeaten knock of 70 off just 29 balls to seal a seven-wicket win for his side while chasing an imposing 220.
Overall, Carter is the seventh player in world cricket to record the feat across all formats in both domestic and international level. He entered the elite list that includes the likes of Gary Sobers, Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj, Worcestershire's Ross Whiteley and Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai.
Carter also became only the fourth batsman to achieve the feat in T20 cricket in both domestic and international level.
The other batsmen to achieve the feat in T20s include India's Yuvraj (2007), Whitely (2017) and Zazai (2018).
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 05, 2020 14:13:39 IST
Also See
India should focus on taking wickets at T20 World Cup, play more pacers than all-rounders if necessary, says Anil Kumble
India vs New Zealand: Visitors will need to get used to 'breeze factor' in Wellington, Christchurch says Ajinkya Rahane
Former India World Cup-winner Yuvraj Singh terms Australia bushfires 'tragic,' calls for action against climate change